Jade Arielle Richardson crowned 59th Camellia Queen

Jade Arielle Richardson was crowned the 59th Camellia Queen at an April 15 pageant held at the Beau Rivage Camellia Ballroom. She is the daughter of Lorena Richardson of Moss Point and is a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
As the winner she receives a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice, as well as the traditional crown, trophy and
sash.
She will be a special guest at the Mississippi Lions Club state convention in May in Louisville.
She was crowned by Alexis Solloway, the 2016 Camellia Queen.
The first runner up was Faith BreAnn Edgell of Ocean Springs.
Edgell is the daughter of Tony and Elaine Wilson of Ocean Springs and is a junior at Ocean Springs High School.
She will receive a $500 scholarship to the college of her choice.
Second runner-up was Anna Catherine Kendricks of Gulfport.
Kendricks is the daughter of Sam and Susan Kendricks of Gulfport and is a junior at Gulfport High School. She will receive a $250 scholarship to the college of her choice.
Mary Katherine Filipich of Biloxi was chosen Miss Congeniality. Filipich is the daughter of Michelle and Nicky Filipich of Biloxi and is a junior at St. Patrick High School.
Azlyn Elizabeth Arguelles was given the award for selling the
most tickets and ads. She is the daughter of Paul and Karen
Arguelles of Ocean Springs and is a junior at St. Martin High
School.
Master of Ceremonies was Greg Crapo. Judges for the evening were Dixie Newman, Katarina Luketich and Don Moore.
Pageant chairman was Jaye Brice and co-chairman was Melinda Freeman.
The pageant is sponsored by the Biloxi Lions Club and is one of the biggest fundraisers for the club’s sight conservation and hearing-impaired projects. All proceeds stay at the local level.
