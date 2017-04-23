Spotlight: ‘Forbidden Broadway’

Presented by: Gulfport Little Theatre
Where: Pass Road at 13th Avenue, Gulfport
Show times/dates: Sunday and Friday, Saturday and April 30 and May 5-7; Friday and Saturday, curtain at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. A special dinner-theater performance will be April 28 at Oak Crest Mansion, 5267 Menge Ave, Pass Christian
Starring: Tricia Allen, Claire Banke, Beckah Campbell, Philip Dutton, Cody Ghiloni, Brian Giglione, Kimberly Hess, Bonnie Hoeg, Tina Johnston, Corbin Jones, Claire Jones, Jade Kramer, Ciara Kramer, Brennah Ladner, A.J. Lawson, Jay Lynn, Katie Lynn, Skylar Mavar, Chesley McKissack, Erikka Miller, Anne Musgrove, Kathe Newcomb, Lexi Nimmo-Cole, Mike Petro, James Rojas, Olivia Ruiz, Susan Smith, Gavin Smith, Rachel Thone and Logan Tribble.
Tech: Director: Cal Walters; Music direction: Cherie Cruso Ruff; Choreographer: A.J. Lawson, Cal Walters; Stage manager: Theresa Geboy; Light operator: Janice Murphy, Anita Lynn; Set design: Cal Walters, Jay Lynn; Set construction: Cal Walters; Costume design: Tricia Allen.
Synopsis: “Forbidden Broadway” is a cabaret revue spoofing show tunes, characters and plots of contemporary and classic Broadway musicals, such as “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Wicked,” “Les Misérables,” “Spamalot,” “Annie,” “Hairspray,” “Mamma Mia” and “Rent” to name a few. It also targets famous Broadway figures, including Mel Brooks, Carol Channing, Kristin Chenoweth, Harvey Fierstein, Bob Fosse, Jerry Herman, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ethel Merman, Liza Minnelli, Rita Moreno, Mandy Patinkin, Chita Rivera, Stephen Sondheim, and Barbra Streisand. The show features a multigenerational cast of veteran performers from all over the Mississippi Coast.
Tickets: $16 general admission, $13 senior/military, $11 child/student
Reservations/details: 228-864-7983; www.gulfportlittletheatre.org.
Comments