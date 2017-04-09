Biloxi spring break fashion report

Barbra Abraham, of Gulfport, curled her pastel colored tresses for spring break.
Shannon Davidson
Tyquane Wright, of Alabama, wears a graphic t-shirt with the word FRESH in a metallic gold. Fresh is slang for something new and attractive.
Toya Malone and Wendy Nelson, both from Memphis, accessorize with trendy glasses and bright pink lipstick while on the beach for Spring Break.
Sacorya Reed, of Gulfport, has an elaborate updo that is a mix of different sized braids. An updo like her’s takes several hours to complete by a hairstylist.
Dabadon Zay, from Perry County, has an 80s vibe with his acid wash denim vest, circle-rim sunglasses, bandana and high-top Nike shoes.
Coco Shade and her mother Wendalyn Shade, of Gufport, match their respective sunglasses and hats while on the beach for spring break.
Brice Daniels, of New Orleans, walks the beach in Biloxi wearing a mix of trends: circle rim glasses, a crochet-style top, denim shorts and fanny pack.
Ahmad Dixon, of New Orleans, wears a classic mens vacation look: a blue floral button-up with khakis.
Brittany Harris, from Hammond, La., pairs a denim jacket and black bandana reminiscent of 80's streetwear with modern tasseled sandals.
Dajonique Fields and Jasmine Black, both from Houston, rock their natural hair and bright smiles with high waist pants and crop tops layered with a crochet overlay.
Sharelle Perrodine, of Louisiana, wears a beautiful palm tree graphic print swim cover and accessorized with a pink statement necklace, gold dangle earrings and her matching black and white fanny pack.
Jasmine Thomburg and Mike Wade, both from Vicksburg, rock their fun sunglasses even after the sun has gone down.
Brandon Tool and Marcus Williams, of Gulfport, show off coastal inspired menswear and accessorize with gold cross necklaces
Vanesha Smith and Kaya Pierre, of Covington, La., both complete their casual nighttime look with motorcycle inspired jackets.
Cyrus White, of Mobile, contrasts with his motorcycle, wearing a bright pink and purple camo hoodie paired with red jeans embellished with zippers
Rakaylyn James, of Biloxi, paired a crop top with a matching burgundy print pant and light denim jacket for her night look during spring break
Darrilynn Cole, from New Orleans, is stunning in white while walking the beach in Biloxi.
Gulfport couple Myesha Sanabria and her husband Pedro Sanabria compliment each other's nighttime looks. Myesha wears a silk black jumper with a silver statement necklace while Pedro rocks menswear in black framed glasses, a chic long sleave button down and a dark eggplant pant.
Lakatha Tate, of Gulfport, proves that wearing a tiara does indeed turn you into a beautiful princess.
Cadi Live, from Memphis, features his crystal jewelry pieces with his green dyed dreadlocked hair pulled back in a ponytail.
