Biloxi spring break fashion report

Like man others in America, I find myself flipping through pages of fashion magazines in the check out line of the grocery store to find inspiration in the latest trends — only to discover that my expectations and reality are quite different.
However, each year when I walk the beach during Spring Break in Biloxi, I find I’m more inspired by what people are actually wearing rather than what is being marketed in a glossy magazine.
Of course, fashion is what you of make it, but there are a few rules to the game. I was fortunate enough to photograph a few colorful individuals wearing various current fashion trends.
Style trends this year included, over-sized sunglasses, statement necklaces, crop tops and crochet clothing. Menswear comprised of spring patterned button downs, graphic t-shirts, and matching sneakers.
There were also a variety of 80's inspired looks, complete with brightly colored bandanas and acid washed jeans. Big, floppy rimmed straw hats perfect a resort look and were popular among beach goers. This year in hair trends, braids, natural curls and pastel dyes transcended the flower crown of last year. Everyone shined in their respective fashions.
But, as always, your best accessory is a smile.
