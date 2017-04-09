Meet this year’s Mississippi Camellia Queen contestants

The 59th annual Mississippi Camellia Queen Scholarship Pageant will be held 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Camellia Ballroom of the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino.
Eleven contestants will vie for the title held by the 2016 winner, Alexis Solloway of Vancleave.
The pageant is open to young women between the ages of 15 and 19 who compete in a personal interview and onstage poise and personality.
The winner will receive a $1,000 scholarship to the college of her choice. The first runner up will receive a $500 scholarship and the second runner-up will receive a $250 scholarship.
The pageant is sponsored by the Biloxi Lions Club. Tickets are available at the door.
This year’s contestants:
▪ Azlyn Elizabeth Arguelles, daughter of Paul and Karen Arguelles of Ocean Springs, is a junior at St. Martin High School. She is sponsored by her parents.
▪ Faith BreAnn Edgell, daughter of Tony and Elaine Wilson of Ocean Springs, is a junior at Ocean Springs High School. She is sponsored by her parents.
▪ Mary Katherine Filipich, daughter of Michelle and Nicky Filipitch of Biloxi, is a junior at St. Patrick High School. She is sponsored by Century 21 Bay South.
▪ Brittany Lynn Kirkpatrick, daughter of Mary Kirkpatrick of Long Beach, is a sophomore at Long Beach High School. She is sponsored by Mid South Sailing.
▪ Anna Catherine Kendricks, daughter of Sam and Susan Kendricks of Gulfport, is a junior at Gulfport High School. She is sponsored by her parents.
▪ Jade Arielle Richardson, daughter of Lorena Richardson of Moss Point, is a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. She is sponsored by her parents.
▪ Leah Marie Tuminello, daughter of Dr. David Tuminello of Pass Christian, is a junior at Our Lady Academy. She is sponsored by her father.
▪ Rachel Joyce Tuminello, daughter of Dr. David Tuminello of Pass Christian, is a junior at Our Lady Academy. She is sponsored by her father.
▪ DeAndria T. Turner, daughter of Arthur Reggans and the late Amy Deann Turner of Gautier, is a freshman at the University of Mississippi. She is sponsored by her father.
▪ Gloria G. Utterback, daughter of Ann and David Utterback of Ocean Springs, is a senior at Resurrection Catholic High School. She is sponsored by her parents.
▪ Maggie Elizabeth Wakham, daughter of Dr. Dean and Elizabeth Wakham of Ocean Springs, is a senior at Ocean Springs High School. She is sponsored by Wakham Orthodontics.
