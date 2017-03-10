Sci-fi pop-up exhibition goes old school

A famous sci-fi film from 1902 has inspired an upcoming pop-up art exhibition at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art.
“A Trip to the Moon” will be held 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 23 at the museum, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. Admission for members is $10; for nonmembers, it’s $15, and free to artists and new members.
Local artists will enter their pieces which will include paintings, photographs, film and sculpture, all based on themes and characters in the early years of sci-fi and fantasy.
“A Trip to the Moon,” directed by Georges Melies, was a groundbreaking film at almost 13 minutes, telling the story of a group of astronomers who take a cannon-projected capsule to the Moon. There, they are captured by a group of underground inhabitants but escape and return to Earth with one of their captors, called Selenites. Melies himself has a role in the film, as Professor Barbenfouillis. The iconic image from the film is of the capsule landing firmly in the eye of the Man in the Moon. The Smashing Pumpkins’ 1996 video for “Tonight, Tonight” was heavily influenced by the film and Melies (note the name of the ship at the end of the video).
A silent auction at the pop-up exhibition will feature items inspired by works from the era.
Those attending will enjoy themed appetizers and cocktails, and “costumes are strongly encouraged for those who attend,” according to a news release from the museum.
Tickets are available at the museum or by calling 228-872-3164.
