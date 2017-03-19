Arts Notes

See photos, hear music
The Fourth Sunday will take place at 4 p.m. March 26 at the Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis.
It will feature a performance by James Rogers and visual artwork of Beth Hatch Skrmetta, Joyce Livingston King and Judy O’Neal.
Chattanooga native Rogers’ song “I Guard America” was adopted in 1997 by the Enlisted Men’s and Women’s Association of the National Guard as their official theme song.
Skrmetta is a mixed-media artist and an elementary art teacher in Gulfport School District.
King is a contemporary painter who lives and works on the Mississippi Coast.
O’Neal is a Minneapolis native who was raised in St. Louis and New Orleans before moving to the Mississippi Coast.
Yelling Contest and Mississippi Writes Original set in Bay St. Louis
The ninth annual Stella Yelling Contest is scheduled for 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bay St. Louis Little Theatre on Blaize Avenue.
All participants and ages are welcome and there will be cash prizes. The cost is $10.
Along with the contest, the Little Theatre will perform original one-act plays submitted by playwrights from all over the state.
The event is Mississippi Writes Original. The one-act plays will be performed Friday and Saturday nights.
Featured playwrights include Steve Hoffman of Bay St. Louis, Jim Fraiser of Pass Christian and Thomas C. Lundin of Waveland. Show begins a 8 p.m.
Ticket are $15 adults, $10 seniors, veterans, military, and students with ID and $6 for children 12 and under.
Seat reservations can be made by calling 228-467-9024.
