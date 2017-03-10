What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
Kong: Skull Island☆☆☆
Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson and John Goodman are the latest band of explorers who wanted onto a remote island ruled by a giant ape. Don’t expect the same-old, though: For one thing, the story this time takes place in the Vietnam-era 1970s. PG-13 (C, G)
Returning
A Dog’s Purpose ☆☆
Lasse Hallstrom directs this adaptation of W. Bruce Cameron’s novel about a dog (voiced by Josh Gad) who changes the lives of his human owners (including Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton and Luke Kirby) over the course of various canine reincarnations. PG (C)
Before I Fall☆☆☆
Zoey Deutch stars as a woman forced to relive the last day of her life again and again. You know, like “Groundhog Day,” except this one is serious. PG-13 (G)
Fifty Shades Darker ☆☆
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson return for more naughty misadventures in the world of romantic, yet still kinky, bondage. R (C, G)
Fist Fight ☆☆1/2
Charlie Day plays a teacher challenged to an after-school fight by a former colleague (Ice Cube) he accidentally got fired. R (C, G)
Get Out ☆☆☆☆
Comedian Jordan Peele (“Keanu”) takes a break from the funny stuff by writing and directing this horror movie about a young African-American man (Daniel Kaluuya) who visits the family of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams). R (C, G)
The Great Wall 1/2 star
The great Zhang Yimou directs Matt Damon in this epic-scale adventure about mercenaries defending the Great Wall of China from monsters. PG-13 (C)
Hidden Figures ☆☆☆1/2
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae play the three black NASA scientists who were instrumental in sending astronaut John Glenn into orbit. PG-13 (C)
John Wick: Chapter 2 ☆☆☆
Keanu Reeves reprises his role as the hit man who somehow manages to outgun his enemies, no matter how many of them there are. R (C, G)
La La Land ☆☆☆☆
Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle's tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it's lovely and transporting all the same. PG-13 (C)
The LEGO Batman Movie ☆☆☆☆
Will Arnett, Zach Galifianakis, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson and Ralph Fiennes provide the voices for this irreverent take on the iconic comic-book superhero. PG (C, G)
Logan☆☆☆1/2
Hugh Jackman reprises his role as the clawed mutant Wolverine for the seventh and final time — and this time, the camera doesn’t look away from the bloody violence. R (C, G)
Rock Dog ☆☆
Luke Wilson, Eddie Izzard and J.K. Simmons provide the voices for this animated comedy about a Tibetan Mastiff that dreams of becoming a rock star. PG (C, G)
The Shack☆☆
Sam Worthington is a man grieving over the disappearance of his child in this adaptation of William P. Young’s novel. Octavia Spencer co-stars as God – no, seriously. She literally plays God. PG-13 (C, G)
Split ☆☆☆
James McAvoy stars as a man with multiple personalities – 23 of them! — in the latest twist-filled thriller from M. Night Shyamalan (“The Visit,” “The Sixth Sense”). PG-13 (G)
