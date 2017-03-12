View homes, history, Live oaks in Hancock County

The Bay-Waveland Garden Club will host its annual Spring Pilgrimage Tour from noon to 4 p.m. March 25. Visitors may pick up maps, brochures and enjoy light refreshments beginning at 11 a.m. at the Old Town Presbyterian Church in Bay St. Louis.
There is no charge for the tour.
The venues
▪ The “Dreamsicle Cottage,” home of Karen West, was built in the 1920s. West bought this shotgun-style cottage in 2012 and did an extensive renovation and addition. The addition transformed the home into an “L” shape for a good reason — to preserve one of the oldest orange trees in the area. The interior now has 1,700 square feet and features reclaimed wood and salvaged cypress doors. Three porches provide lots of room for entertaining. They overlook a garden filled with all things Southern, such as crape myrtles, roses, lilies and an enchanting garden shed.
▪ “The Beach House,” built by Phillip and Connie Pace in 2014, was styled after a New Orleans cottage. Their contractor framed up this very casual home for them, and the Paces did the rest, finishing the inside with wood only — no drywall. It features a galley kitchen and plenty of porches: one downstairs, two upstairs and one off the master bedroom. This home features artwork by the owners and their friends and family.
▪ “Peacock Oaks,” the home of Bill and Suzanne Cotter, is nestled in 15 1/2 acres in Waveland. Peacock Oaks is named for the many peacocks that once roamed the grounds and roosted in the trees. The 6,800-square-foot home has four bedrooms and four baths with large rooms perfect for entertaining. The rear porch and upper balcony make for the best view of the beautiful grounds. There is an in-ground pool, and a former garage apartment has been converted into a workout room. Oaks that are 2 centuries old guard the property and overlook the shallow fish pond.
▪ St. Augustine’s Seminary was built in 1923 for the training of black men for the Roman Catholic priesthood and brotherhood. It encompasses an area in Bay St. Louis from Ulman Avenue to the south, U.S. 90 to the north, Second Street to the east and Seminary Drive to the west. The main chapel faces Ulman Avenue next to the stone grotto built by the father of St. Augustine alumni, Father Thaddeus Boucree. To the east on Second Street is the Father William Kelley Retreat Center, and to the north on U.S. 90 is the Shrine to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Stations of the Cross. The grounds boast a treasure of camellias and Live oaks ranging in age from 120 to 160 years old.
Live oaks
Compliments of the Bay-Waveland Garden Club and the Hancock County Historical Society, a brochure of Live oaks in Hancock County that have been measured and registered with the state Société des Arbes will be available for visitors at the Pilgrimage for self-guided tours at their convenience year-round.
Some of the oaks featured in the brochure this year:
▪ The Avenue of Oaks on Nicholson Avenue in Waveland between the railroad tracks and the beach.
▪ The Live oak at the home of Drew and Renee Boxx on Old Spanish Trail in Bay St. Louis
▪ The Shoo Fly and Choo Choo Oaks at Carol Vegas Park at the Old City Hall grounds on Second Street in Bay St. Louis
▪ The oak at the entrance of St. Mary’s Cemetery next to St. Rose de Lima Church on Necaise Aveue in Bay St. Louis
▪ The oaks on the grounds of Christ Episcopal Church on Beach Boulevard in Bay St. Louis
▪ Faith, Hope, and Love oaks at the First Baptist Church on Main Street in Bay St. Louis
▪ The oak on St. Stanislaus property adjacent to the Brothers’ Cemetery on Blaize Avenue in Bay St. Louis
Details: 228-493-4358
