He’s got the whole world in his hands

My friend Debbie, navigator and driver, is going with me on a long road trip.
We’re headed to Arkansas where I’ll speak to a bunch of ladies. I can’t wait. This road trip thing got me thinking about a road tour my son-in-law and a group took back around 15 years ago. It was a six-day, 2,800 mile tour with the radio station.
I still remember how tightly the van was packed with equipment. John, Mark, JJ and I scrunched into our seats and drove upward, westward, south, east and north.
On our first stop we joined a parade line in the frosty climes of Cape Girardeau, Misouri. It was one of those idyllic post card nights. Everyone bundled and cuddled, watched expectantly for a wave or a “happy” tossed their way.
After throwing out our share of T-shirts, we went on to Metropolis, Illinois, where we caught a glimpse of the blue caped Superman statue. From there we hopped on board a tiny capsule and went to the top of the arches in St. Louis.
Morning found us opening our eyelids with a great cup of java and stimulating conversation with Vietnam Vets at the World Cup Express in Topeka. From there it was on to Wichita, Kansas, where we visited with Gracia Burnham the remarkable New Tribe’s missionary who had been captured and rescued after a year of horror in the Philippines.
The next morning we were spotted in windy Lawton, Oklahoma, broadcasting from horseback. We then made good time to Conroe, Texas. I brushed up on my Spanish and dined on some fine Mexican cuisine.
With only an hour’s sleep we made our way to Lake Charles, Louisiana. I had a blast playing on a huge slide with a bunch of wild younguns. Morning found us in Lafayette, Louisiana, on the campus of the Ragin’ Cajuns eating Boudin sausage for breakfast.
Our last stop was in Little Rock, Arkansas, where a young man in a wheelchair stole my heart. A car wreck stole his motor skills, but not his faith.
We finally blew into Tupelo in time to help my son and his family unpack a trailer after a grueling trip of their own.
Zach was just home from Iraq. He and his family had driven California to Mississippi in a day and a half. We all had road disease.
A shot of healing came from knowing He’s got the whole world in His hands. From sea to shining sea we are the same. We are family.
Zach had the “that’ll preach” as he strummed his guitar and sang, “I left my home on the West Coast. Caught my ride on a big boat. Sailed away. I saw faith in many places. I’ve seen faith on faces everywhere. I’ve seen daddies working hard for mammas…mamas loving on their babies. It’s just the same. It’s just the same everywhere. I’ve seen preachers being teachers; just by the way they walk through life. I’ve seen church doors open wide, letting sinners of this world come on inside. I’ve seen…well, I’ve seen about a million reasons to sing to You, Lord. So, I sing praises to You, My God and King. It’s just the same. It’s just the same everywhere”
Road tour. Want a lift?
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
