Have you tried the new Girl Scout cookies?

It’s that time of year again.
Yes, it’s Carnival season, and St. Patrick’s isn’t far away. But we’re talking that highly anticipated season of Thin Mints and Samoas — Girl Scout cookie time.
Do-Si-Dos and Trefoils, Tagalongs and Savannah Smiles all have their fans. This year, there are two new flavors joining the Scouts, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic.
Here in our market, the Girl Scout S’mores are graham sandwich cookies filled with “creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling” according to girlscouts.org. In other areas, they are more like chocolate-coated graham cracker cookies with a layer of marshmallow creme icing.
Toffee-tastic is a gluten-free cookie “offered only in select Girl Scout council markets for as long as supplies last.” That includes us. These buttery cookies have sweet, crunchy toffee bits. In other markets, the gluten-free option is Trios, a peanut butter oatmeal cookie with chocolate chips.
Some of us in the Sun Herald newsroom — John Fitzhugh, Scott Hawkins, Anita Lee and I — agreed to try out the new flavors, all in the name of research. We also had a guest taster, Bill Raymond, historical administrator with the city of Biloxi.
Girl Scout S’mores
Raymond liked the different taste, saying he liked the combination of chocolate and marshmallow. “It has a nice crunch. Very good,” he said.
Lee said these cookies had an artificial taste while I said the chocolate overwhelms the other flavors.
Fitzhugh said these are “nothing great. With a little milk, I’d eat it.”
Hawkins had bought two boxes of the S’mores cookies and said he might have to share them with friends now. “Two boxes might be too much. They’re OK.”
Toffee-tastic
Toffee is probably Raymond’s least favorite cookie, but he liked the shortbread flavor of these cookies.
“I found my new cookie,” said Lee, who started promoting them to others in the newsroom.
Fitzhugh wasn’t impressed. “Not much flavor,” he said.
“Too bad I can’t change my order,” Hawkins said. “These are better than the S’mores.”
I liked the juxtaposition of the shortbread texture of the cookie and the chewy-crunchy toffee; they’re gluten free, but I didn’t feel I was missing anything.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments