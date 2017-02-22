Living

February 22, 2017 12:00 AM

There are plenty of places to play pickleball on the Coast

Sun Herald

Pickleball is catching on across the Coast.

It is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is played with a paddle and a plastic ball.

It is perfect for people in the senior age bracket.

Several venues on the Coast host matches:

▪ Donal Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road, Biloxi, 228-388-1340; 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

▪ Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport; 228-868-5777; 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.

▪ Lobouy Road Evacuation Shelter, 9509 Lobouy Road, Pass Christian, 228-365-5683; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays.

▪ Tennis courts, corner of Second Street and Fleitas, Pass Christian; 8:30 a.m. Saturdays.

There is no cost to play. Paddles are available for beginners, and it’s suitable for seniors.

Related content

Living

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Acting helps seniors improve memory

View more video

Entertainment Videos