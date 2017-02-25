About Queen Ixolib 2017 and King d’Iberville 2017

Queen Ixolib 2017
Name: Molly Catherine Atherton
Family: Parents, Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Atherton. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Lindy Thomas Callahan, and her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Joseph Atherton.
Education: She graduated with special distinction from Gulfport High School. She was selected for the Hall of Fame, the Principal’s Honor Roll and as a homecoming maid. She was named Most Athletic and was a Gatorade Player of the Year nominee. She was a member of the Student Council, Key Club, National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. She was a Gulfport Cultural Exchange participant in Germany and served as Spring Ball Queen for the Cotillion Club of Gulfport. She was a 2011 member of the Gulf Coast Debutante Society.
Molly was a member of the Gulfport High School Varsity Soccer Team. She was a six-year letterman, varsity soccer captain and selected Best Offensive Player. She was a member of the Mississippi Association of Coaches All State Team and All Star Team, Clarion-Ledger All State Team, Mississippi Class 5A State Champions, United States Youth Soccer Association-Olympic Development Program-Region III Pool, Gulf Coast United Soccer, Jackson Futbol Soccer and Birmingham United Club Soccer. Molly also was a two-time Sun Herald Player of the Year.
She attended the University of Alabama, where she graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in communication and public relations. She was on the Dean’s List and participated in the Capstone International Program Internship in Barcelona, Spain. She was a member of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Golden Key International Honour Society, Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, Sigma Alpha Lambda Organization, Delta Epsilon Iota Honor Society and Emerging Tide Leaders.
She was a member of the University of Alabama Women’s Soccer Team — NCAA Division 1. She was a Paul “Bear” Bryant Award finalist and on the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll. She was selected to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman Team, Southeastern Conference All-Tournament Team and NSCAA University All-Scholar Honorable Mention Team.
She continued her studies at the University of Alabama, where she graduated summa cum laude with a master’s degree in sports management. During her graduate studies, she was an SEC Network color analyst for Alabama soccer, an ESPN 3 stage manager/runner and Alabama athletics graduate assistant. She was a member of the Sport Management Society and an NCCA Career in Sports Forum participant.
Molly volunteered as a University of Alabama Soccer Academy counselor/instructor, Tuscaloosa Soccer Club coach and Caring for Kids Camp instructor. She also worked with Project Angel Tree, Habitat for Humanity, Tuscaloosa Soup Kitchen and West Alabama Food Bank.
Business: She is manager and director of recruitment at Iron Tribe Fitness in Lakeway, Texas, one of the fastest growing fitness franchises in the country.
Memberships: She is a Lake Travis Chamber of Commerce ambassador and Business Networking International notable networker.
GCCA affiliations: Her father, Johnny Atherton, was a duke in 2005 and 2006. Her sister, Anna Atherton, was a maid in 2011.
King d’Iberville 2017
Name: Kent G. Nicaud
Family: He is the husband of Jennifer Field Nicaud. He is the son of June Nicaud and the late Lloyd Nicaud.
Education: He attended Tulane University and has more than 25 years of health care management experience from both the private sector and the nonprofit arena.
Business: He currently serves as chief operating officer for Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. He has held consulting services contracts with hospitals in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has spoken nationally for neuro-sciences, rehabilitation services and medical oncology affiliation relationships.
Memberships: Kent is a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church and is active with community and charitable organizations. He was a co-chairman and founder of Rockin’ the Globe, a fundraiser for Saint Stanislaus College from 2005-12, which raised more than $1 million. He is a member of Saint Stanislaus College Booster Club and volunteered at the gate for every home football game. Since 2014, he has served as co-chairman and founder for a fundraiser to benefit Feed My Sheep. He served as co-chairman of the Heart Ball in 2012, hospitality committee member for the Fifth Circuit Judicial Conference in 1992, co-chairman for Toast of the Coast live auction, co-chairperson of Roast of Father Louie Lohan to raise money for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and committee member of the original CASA-Tume Ball to benefit CASA of Harrison County.
He served as co-chairperson of Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art Derby Day fundraiser. He served on the committee for Miracles for Memorial Hospital, raising funds for Memorial Hospital Foundation, and committee for Sugar Plum Ball to benefit New Orleans Children’s Hospital. He served on committees and as host for fundraisers to build Lynn Meadows Children’s Museum and Louisiana Children’s Museum. He also serves as host of St. Monica Guild Valentine Silver Tea. These are a few of his recent community and charitable commitments.
Kent was an alternate delegate to the Republican Convention and elector of George W. Bush in 2000 for the Fifth Congressional District of Mississippi. He was a member of the executive board of the Harrison County Republican Party. He is a member of Pass Christian Yacht Club, Ole Miss Family Leadership Council, Autism Advisory Council and Go Coast 2020.
He was King of Bards for Pass Christian Yacht Club Mardi Gras event, King of the Carnival Association of Long Beach, which raised money for the community, and served as a duke of St. Paul’s Carnival Association in Pass Christian.
GCCA affiliation: Kent served as a duke to King d’Iberville in 2002.
