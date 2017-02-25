GCCA Royalty: Kent Nicaud is King d’Iberville and Molly Atherton is Queen Ixolib

The Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s royalty for 2017, the organization’s 109th year: King d’Iberville is Kent G. Nicaud, and Queen Ixolib is Molly Catherine Atherton.
King d’Iberville 2017
A “couple of committee men” called Kent G. Nicaud in June and asked if he and wife, Jennifer Field Nicaud, or Jenny, would be available for dinner.
That’s how Nicaud, of Pass Christian, found out he would be King d’Iberville 2017.
“It was a little bit of a shock,” he said. Being a king wasn’t unfamiliar to Nicaud, who also was king of the Carnival Association of Long Beach in 2016.
“This was different, though. We did raise $100,000 for charity that year,” he said referring to his reign as King Scott LVI.
Nicaud is chief operating officer for Memorial Hospital at Gulfport. If his last name sounds familiar, it’s possibly because he and Jenny are the parents of Jourdan and Field Nicaud, who have made a name for themselves in the restaurant arena. In fact, Kent is involved with his two sons in their restaurants: Bacchus in Pass Christian, Bacchus in Biloxi, Bacchus in Madison (opening in April), Bacchus in Oxford as well as Charred in Ocean Springs and Rowdy Rebs in Oxford, along with Hotel Pass Christian and The Bacchus Sand Bar, opening early summer 2017.
When he wants to wind down, Nicaud doesn’t golf or fish. He heads for the kitchen.
“People have a hard time believing me, but the restaurants are my hobby,” he said. “I will get off work and go to the kitchen at one of the restaurants and cook or bring out the dishes. It’s really relaxing for me.”
A native of New Orleans, Nicaud has been familiar with Mardi Gras his whole life, but his fondest memory involves his family.
“I remember Jourdan was about three months old, and he was on the porch of a house on St. Charles just before a parade was about to start. That’s when I really started to identify with it, when my kids became part of it,” he said.
Queen Ixolib 2017
Molly Catherine Atherton of Gulfport didn’t have a clue she would be Queen Ixolib 2017.
Well, maybe there was one clue.
“Right before Memorial Day,” her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Atherton, went to visit her in Austin, Texas, where she now lives, she said. “They came out to see me for a long weekend. They had a gold bag, and I assumed it was a late birthday present. Well, we went out to dinner, and the bag came with us, and I still thought it was a birthday present.”
Eventually, she was told to open the bag, which held several purple, green and gold items. “I started pulling things out, like a feather boa,” she said. “And then at the bottom of the bag was a crown. I just sat there at first. I mean, I never would have expected it. I finally said, ‘Do they want me to be queen of Mardi Gras?’ They said, ‘Yes, you were chosen, but we weren’t sure what your answer would be.’”
Atherton, of course, said yes. And for the past year and a half, she has been preparing for this busy weekend, Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras. That includes back and forth trips for gown fittings. She’s really excited about her queenly gown, which she will wear on the parade route Tuesday.
“It is 100 percent perfect for what I was envisioning. It’s definitely me,” she said. “It cuts in on the shoulders. I didn’t want to go with traditional silver or gold, so we went with rose gold. I gave (designer) Sheila (Gray) an idea of what I had in mind, and she went with it. I love it!”
When she’s not preparing to be queen, she is manager and director of recruitment at Iron Tribe Fitness in Lakeway, Texas, a suburb of Austin.
The Austin area is a great place to enjoy paddleboarding, kayaking and hiking trails. “There’s pretty much any activity you like here,” she said. “There’s also an incredible food scene here; such a wide variety. There’s great Tex-Mex, Indian — pretty much anything you want.”
She lives with her “best friend and soul mate,” Marvin, who is her 3-year-old golden doodle.
“He has so much energy!” she said. “They are just a wonderful breed.”
Atherton has enjoyed Carnival for most of her life, including going to the Gemini day parade in Gulfport and the St. Paul Carnival Association Pass Christian parade “for as long as I can remember.”
She was a GCCA flag bearer in 2006 and a maid in 2014, so she also is familiar with parades from the partipant’s side.
“You have a feeling of unity with the community,” she said. “It’s just breathtaking. I mean, different ages, different backgrounds, all there to enjoy themselves and cheer you on.”
Comments