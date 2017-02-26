It’s tough to delete the clutter in our lives

Yikes! That word scares me to death.
There is no fondness in my life for the word “delete,” but there comes a time. The time is now.
When everything from closets to telephones is screaming, “No more storage space,” you know it’s time to get busy.
It’s just so hard on so many levels to delete stuff. First, it requires concentration, time and decision — all of which are a bit elusive to this ol’ gal. It’s much more interesting to jump from project to project.
Time for such a mundane venture is usually not on the calendar and then there’s this — I like my stuff.
My heart says, “Kandi, just as soon as you pitch that, you will need it sooner than later.”
Despite or in spite of all my excuses, I sat down to delete emails, pictures and texts. Next on the agenda were the boxes and boxes of photos that needed sorting and culling. I didn’t even want to let my mind travel to deleting things in the closet or in the garage. It was just too much to bear.
Bear it I did, or at least I am trying. There’s been a hiccup or two. I stop to read every e-mail and I look at every photo. Then I feel I need to create something with the pictures and I make folders for the e-mails. The delete button hasn’t seen too much action. My life is still overrun with stuff. That can be suffocating.
I thought maybe I could practice on someone else’s stuff. You know, like the things in the garage. Ladies, if I really did tackle the garage, I might have missed a Valentine’s Day happy. So even the thought of hitting the “delete” button for anyone else was vanquished. My husband hates the word “delete” worse than my distaste for the cotton-picking thing.
That’ll preach, y’all. We know something’s true. We know something is clogging up the storage space. Computers are slow because there is no memory left and phone batteries die quickly. Just as the opportunity for the perfect picture arises, my phone announces it can’t take the photo because there’s no room for another.
It’s true in my spiritual life as well. There are so many “good” things calling me. I don’t want to delete any activity. I might miss something. Yet there is no time for God’s best. B-U-S-Y is an acronym for “Being Under Satan’s Yoke.” If the enemy can’t get you to mess up with a blatant sin, he often will keep us so busy we miss doing God’s best. Just got to delete, y’all.
As it says in Ecclesiastes Chapter 3, there’s “a time to keep and a time to throw away.” Delete the unnecessary and may your life be replete with God’s best.
Kandi Farris is a freelance correspondent and a speaker on matters of faith and values.
Comments