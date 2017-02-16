Plenty of Carnival parades for everyone, and their dogs, across the Coast this weekend

Are we having fun yet?
If you didn’t get in on the Carnival parade opening weekend last weekend at one of the Coast’s six parades — and even if you did — you have eight more parades from which to choose this weekend.
And this weekend’s parade lineup has something for everyone including children’s walking parades, a dog parade, a smaller parade in Vancleave and perhaps some of the larger parades of the season, the Carnvial Association of Long Beach parade and the Gautier Men’s Club parade on Saturday and Nereids Parade in Waveland on Sunday.
Check out the schedule, plan your fun and get out there and let the good times roll!
Feb. 18
Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade: will roll at 10 a.m.
Krewe of Kids: parade Bay St. Louis will parade at 11 a.m.
Krewe of Little Rascals: will parade in Pascagoula at 1 p.m.
The Mystic Krewe of Pine Island: will parade in Vancleave at 1 p.m.
The Carnival Association of Long Beach: will parade at 6 p.m.
Gautier Men’s Club: will parade at 7 p.m.
Feb. 19
Nereids’ parade in Waveland: will start at noon.
Krewe of Barkloxi: will parade at 2 p.m.
