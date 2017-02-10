Childhoods lost

Editor’s Note: This story by Sun Herald Staff Writer Mary Perez was originally published June 15, 2011.
A hundred years ago, Lewis Hine focused his camera on the seafood factories in East Biloxi and changed history.
In February and March of 1911, he found children as young as three working in the seafood factories and even smaller children clinging to their mothers’ skirts while the women shucked oysters and peeled shrimp. The children were mostly barefoot on the sharp oyster and shrimp shells that littered the floor, and he showed how their hands often were scarred from their work.
It wasn’t just in the seafood factories of Biloxi that Hine photographed young boys and girls at work. It was also in the coal mines of Pennsylvania, the textile mills of New England and the fields of Delaware, and on the streets of many American cities, where small children peddled newspapers. In doing so, he became one of the country’s first photojournalists, using the images and working conditions of these young children to sway public opinion.
“I wanted to show the things that had to be corrected: I wanted to show the things that had to be appreciated,” Hine said. The photographs were published by the National Child Labor Committee, and they helped lead to the creation of federal child-labor laws in 1916 and the Fair Labor Standards Act in 1938.
“It was a gradual thing but it would have taken much longer if it hadn’t been for Lewis Hine,” said author and historian Joe Manning. He became inspired by Hine’s work after Elizabeth Winthrop wrote a book about a fictional 12-year-old cotton-mill worker Hine had photographed, and Winthrop hired Manning to discover the girl’s real story.
Finding their stories
“The pictures just grabbed me,” Manning said. He started the “Lewis Hine Project” to trace what happened to the children Hine photographed and in the cases where Hine didn’t identify them in his notes, to discover their names and histories.
He said Hine focused on children who people would say looked like the kids next door. Many of the children were immigrants, and factory work was a step up from their life as sharecroppers, Manning said.
“Typically at oyster factories and canneries, the men would work on the boats and the women and children would shuck the oysters and do the canning,” he said.
He doesn’t fault parents. “That’s the way it was.” The pay was so low, entire families would have to work to make enough to survive. Hine wrote in his notes the smallest children could make 15 cents a day and an 11-year-old could make $1.15 on a good day.
Manning lives in Massachusetts. He does most of his research on the Internet and by interviewing the children and now the grandchildren of those in the pictures.
Hard times
He researched and posted on his website the stories of two of the children Hine photographed in Biloxi. Alma Alves was 3 and working in the Barataria Canning Company in Biloxi in 1911. “I’m learnin’ her the trade,” her mother, Mrs. Angelina Alves, had told Hine.
Manning tracked down Alma’s son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Patricia Olier, in South Mississippi and sent them the photograph of Alma in front of her East Biloxi home.
“It was hard times back then,” Joseph Olier told Manning. “That house they were living in looks like a rundown shack. I’d seen some of those shacks down in Biloxi when I was a kid. You could see through the walls when you went in them.”
Alma continued working in the seafood factories as an adult before becoming a housekeeper at local hotels and working at the USO.
Education denied
Manning said Lazaro Boney, who was 12 years old and had been working at the seafood factories for four years when Hine photographed him, was not hard to research because of his unusual name.
“Lazaro worked much of his life as an insurance agent and was remarkably successful, despite having to travel on foot for his entire sales route,” Manning said.
He had little education but was very smart, Manning said, and, like most of the children who grew up working the seafood factories, knew how to work hard.
Had he been able to go to a good school instead of working in an oyster cannery, Manning said, “who knows what he might have accomplished?”
Hine snapped 5,000 photos, all of which are now at the Library of Congress. Since 2005 Manning has researched and captured the stories of more than 250 of those children and said he hopes his work will inspire others to carry on the Lewis Hine Project.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
