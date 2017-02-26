Gallery 782 Co-Art celebrates eight years in Historic House

Gallery 782 Co-art has will celebrate eight years of operation in the historical old Scherer House (also known as The Old Spanish House or the Casa Espanola) , located at 782 Water Street in Biloxi.
The celebration will be 5:30-8 p.m. Friday and will focus mainly on the history and importance of the historical building.
The Old Spanish House was built on a 1780 Spanish land grant some 100 years after the grant (which a plaque on the southeast corner of the building indicates).
It is one of the oldest surviving structures in Biloxi, and one of the four old buildings constructed of brick and stucco.
The house was built around 1845-46. John Scherer bought the house in 1849 and lived there until 1894.
After that, it had a succession of owners and various uses, including business operations and housing for Biloxi residents. The house achieved Historic National Landmark status in 1981 and is also a Biloxi Landmark.
The house sustained 4 feet of water inside as well as roof damage during Hurricane Katrina.
Gallery 782 Co-Art opened in the house Feb. 14, 2009. The idea for having an art gallery in Biloxi’s historic Rue Magnolia district was conceived by Kay Miller of Biloxi Main Street and Laura Bolton, who recruited other business women to be supportive of the arts community.
It was a heartfelt project for many and a labor of love. It started with Biloxi Main Street’s support and $8,000 seed money and a lot of hard work to get the Scherer House turned into an Art Gallery.
“Gallery 782 holds a special place in my heart,” Miller said. “I am thrilled that we are able to celebrate eight years of being open in Downtown Biloxi.”
The gallery is a non-profit organization whose members are a part of a co-op, and is run by a leadership committee comprised of artist members and a board of directors consisting of local women business leaders. All artists serve on committees that allow the gallery to run smoothly and distribute its duties.
The gallery currently has 32 artists who come from across the Gulf Coast and represent art mediums including paintings, photography, pottery, glass, sculpture, jewelry, wood turning, mixed media, digital photography and quilted art.
Friday’s celebration will include food, beverages, guitar music by Kristian Cowart, a raffle and a silent auction of artist creations honoring the historic home with paintings, photographs, tiles, jewelry, pottery and other interpretations in art. The items will be sold in a silent auction.
There are 15 gift baskets full of art from the artists (on display now) up for raffle, each worth $100.
Gallery 782 Eighth Anniversary Open House
5:30-8 p.m. Friday
Gallery 782 at 782 Water Street, Biloxi, behind Mary Mahoney’s
Tickets are available at the gallery and from gallery members for $10
The gallery is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Details: 228-436-7782.
