Pianist’s concert will benefit guitar program

Pianist George Winston will present a solo piano concert to benefit a program that provides guitar training for teachers.
The concert will be held 7 to 9:15 p.m. Feb. 17 at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 2755 Bienville Blvd., in Ocean Springs. General admission is $20 and children 12 and under will be admitted for $10. Tickets will be available at the door from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on the night of the concert (cash or check only), or call 228-282-3620 for information on locations to buy tickets. Tickets also are available at BrownPaperTickets.com.
The concert will benefit the nonprofit Guitars in the Classroom in Ocean Springs, which provides free music classes for teachers and school staff working with children of all ages.
“We show teachers how to make music, lead music for learning and how to write songs with students in order to enhance and deepen their learning experience in every subject area. Participants also learn how to select or create songs that fit into the lesson they plan to teach,” according to the website for Guitars in the Classroom, which is based in San Diego, California. Integrating music into the classroom is used in subjects such as English, math, science, physical education, social studies and visual arts.
“He’s donating everything, including the CD sales,” to the local Guitars in the Classroom program, said James MacMahon, whose wife, Katherine, is an instructor for the nonprofit. Winston also encourages concertgoers to bring canned food to donate to a local food bank.
George Winston has released 13 solo piano albums since 1972. He grew up mainly in Montana but also lived in Mississippi (Jackson) and Florida. He cites jazz, blues, R&B and rock as inspirations early on, followed by recordings by Fats Waller and Teddy Wilson after hearing some of their recordings from the 1920s and ‘30s. Stride piano became his style as well as his own style called folk piano. Professor Longhair, James Booker and Henry Butler are among his current influences.
His upcoming album, to be released in late March, is Spring Carousel: A Cancer Research Benefit. In addition to piano concerts, he performs solo guitar and solo harmonica concerts.
