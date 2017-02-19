Gallery 782 celebrates 8 years as a gallery
Gallery 782, 782 Water St., Biloxi, is celebrating eight years as a co-op art gallery in the Biloxi Arts District.
A gala reception will take place on March 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The reception includes food, beverages, live music and drawings to win artwork.
Meet the artists who produce paintings, pottery, fused glass, ceramics, wood, fine art, photography, metal casting, stained glass, jewelry and much more.
Details: 228-436-7782.
Fourth Sunday at 4 scheduled in Bay St. Louis
The Fourth Sunday at 4 will kick-off on Feb. 26 at 4 p.m. at the Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis.
The performing artist will be the Gulfport High School Chamber Orchestra with Daniel Martinez and Sasha Ferreira.
The art reception will begin at 5 p.m. with the artwork of Penny Crawford as the visual artist.
Details: 228-467-0106.
