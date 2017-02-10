Let’s get the good times rolling! Carnival parades get underway

South Mississippi’s Carnival parades will get underway this weekend with five parades Saturday and another parade Sunday.
Seems no matter where you live in South Mississippi, you will be only minutes away from a parade.
Second Liners in Biloxi, Ocean Springs Elks Lodge and the Krewe of Legacy in Pass Christian all will roll Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Krewe Unique in Ocean Springs will roll at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and The Krewe of the Pearl will roll at 2 p.m. in Picayune.
On Sunday, Lizana will parade at 1 p.m.
Check out the list, find your favorite parade, put on your Carnival best and get out there and have some fun.
South Mississippi parades
Saturday
Second Liners Mardi Gras Club will parade in Biloxi at 1 p.m.
The Ocean Springs Elks Lodge will parade 1 p.m.
The Pass Christian Carnival Association’s Krewe of Legacy will parade at 1 p.m.
Krewe Unique will parade in Ocean Springs at 1:30 p.m.
The Krewe of the Pearl parade in Picayune will be at 2 p.m.
Sunday
Lizana Carnival Association parade will be at 1 p.m.
