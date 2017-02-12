Spotlight: ‘A Gathering of Heroes — Stone County Stories’

Presented by: The Perk Players and the Telling Trees Project
Where: Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College — Perkinston Campus, Malone Hall Auditorium
Show times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Feb. 19
Starring: Katherine Spacht, Lee Cain, Jackson Jones, Nina Shaw, Dick O’Neal, Dean Belton, Geralda McClendon, Nancy Barrett, Logan Byrd and Layla Morgan
Synopsis: This original play written by Tonya S. Hayes is based on oral history via interviews collected by the Telling Trees project of Stone County. The plot follows a young Len Blackwell, a well known coast attorney, on his paper route as he discovers the everyday heroes in his community; military, police, fireman, and community leaders. On this journey he realizes he has wonderful examples of heroes in his own community and that he can become a hero to others. This is a community and college collaboration involving community members, leaders, families, and college students. This production celebrates what makes the community unique and special: the people who reside there.
Tickets: $5 general admisssion; military, police, firemen, emergency personnel are free.
You can also bring $5 worth of canned goods for admission and this will be donated to Our Daily Bread food pantry.
Reservations/details: 601-928-6289 or daisha.walker@mgccc.edu
