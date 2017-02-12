Spotlight: ‘Complete Works of William Shakespeare’

Presented by: MGCCC Jefferson Davis Players
Where: Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College — Jefferson Davis Campus, Arena Theater
Show times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday , 2 p.m. Saturday and 0219
Starring: Payton Bellew, Lino Rodriguez and Joseph Stinson
Director: Ryan Pierini
Stage manager: Destiny Wippler
Assistant stage manager: Jasmine Vaughan
Light board operator: Jonathan Gural
Sound board operator: Kristen Terrell
Synopsis: “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare” (Abridged) was born when three inspired, charismatic comics, having honed their pass-the-hat act at Renaissance fairs, premiered their preposterous masterwork at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1987. It quickly became a worldwide phenomenon, earning the title of London’s longest-running comedy after a decade at the Criterion Theatre.
Tickets: $7 regular; and $5 MGCCC students
Reservations/details: 228-897-3740 or 228-324-8674
Comments