Enjoy the view, and the tastes, at the Valentine Silver Tea

The Valentine Silver Tea offers double treats — the tasty and the visual kind.
The 87th annual Valentine Silver Tea, hosted by St. Monica’s Guild of Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian, will be 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 10 at this year’s host home at 715 East Scenic Drive in Pass Christian.
Homemade savories and sweets as well as wine, tea and coffee will be served at the lovely beachfron home originally built during the 1840s building boom in Pass Christian. In the early 20th century, the home was renovated and the octagonal porch added. A rear guest facility overlooks the swimming pool and patio. To protect the home’s hardwood floors, guests are asked not to wear spiked heels.
There is no charge to attend, but donations will be accepted. Proceeds support outreach ministries such as The Boys and Girls Club of Pass Christian, Christian Concern Ministry Food Pantry, missionary work in Chile, Mercy Flights Southeast and Wilmer Hall Children’s Home in Mobile. Mercy Flights Southeast provides free flights to patients and families for medication treatment throughout the United States.
Entrance and parking for the Tea is on East Scenic Drive, and security will be on duty.
For more information, contact Ainslie Tatum, Tea chair, at 228-452-3453.
