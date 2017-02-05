Meet the Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s 2017 Royal Court

Today the Sun Herald introduces the Mississippi Gulf Coast Carnival Association royal court for 2017.
Members of the Royal Court are usually the first clue each year as to the identities of King D’Iberville and Queen Ixolib.
Inside today’s Your Life section, you will find biographies of the 2017 GCCA duckes and maids, key girl and flag bearers.
On the evening of Feb. 25, be sure to check sunherald.com for the official announcement of King D’Iberville and Queen Ixolib and see profiles and pictures. Pick up a copy of the Feb. 26 Sun Herald to read more about them.
The Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball will be held at the Mississippi Gulf Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi on Feb. 27. Doors open at 7 p.m.
