Gulf Coast Carnival Association 2017 dukes

Thomas H. Mueller
Thomas H. Mueller of Biloxi is the husband of Randi Peresich Mueller. They are the parents of 10-year-old Henry Mueller, who attends North Bay Elementary School.
Tom is the son of William E. Mueller and Cheryl E. Mueller. He is a graduate of Hattiesburg High School. While in high school, he participated in the George Washington University Summer Scholar program and was a National Merit Scholar. He received a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University and a juris doctor degree from the University of Mississippi School of Law.
He was on the dean’s list, a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity and appellate chair of the Moot Court Board. Additionally, he studied at Downing College, University of Cambridge, United Kingdom.
Thomas is contract manager at Mississippi Power Company. He is also a member of the American Bar Association and the Mississippi Bar. He is licensed to practice law in state and federal courts in Mississippi.
He is a member of the Order of Mithras and charter member of The National World War II Museum. He is also a supporter of the United Way of South Mississippi and Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. He attends St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. GCCA affiliations: Thomas’ wife, Randi Peresich Mueller, was a maid in 1993 and served as Queen Ixolib in 1996. His father-in-law, Ron Peresich Sr., was a duke in 1993 and King d’Iberville in 2008. His brother-in-law, Ron Peresich Jr., was a duke in 2008.
Gregory L. Fairey
Gregory L. Fairey of Gulfport is the husband of Lauren Weidman Fairey. They are the parents of Hamp Fairey, Britton Tatum, Walker Fairey and Cora Tatum.
He is the son of Norman and Sara Fairey of St. Matthews, South Carolina. Greg is a graduate of Slidell High School and received bachelor’s degrees in accounting and finance from the University of Southern Mississippi. Greg is a certified public accountant and is the managing partner at the Gulfport office of Topp McWhorter Harvey PLLC, a certified public accounting firm with additional locations in Hattiesburg and Columbia.
He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Mississippi Society of Certified Public Accountants and the Construction Financial Management Association. He is a 2011 graduate of the Gulf Coast Business Council Master Class.
He is the current state treasurer of Coastal Conservation Association of Mississippi; a member of Gulfport Yacht Club, where he serves on the finance committee; a finance committee member of United Way of South Mississippi and a member of the Gulfport Business Club.
He is past treasurer of United Way of Southeast Mississippi, past treasurer for Ducks Unlimited of Forrest/Lamar County and a member of Hattiesburg Civic Association. He is a member of St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport. In his spare time Greg enjoys saltwater fishing and playing golf.
Frank Walter Bordeaux
Frank Walter Bordeaux of Gulfport is the husband of Jacqueline Bordeaux. They are the parents of Frank, Jack Fisher, Hudson and Miles.
He is the son of George and the late Sandra Bordeaux. He is a graduate of Gulfport High School and attended Delta State University. He is vice president of Stewart Sneed Hewes/BancorpSouth Insurance in Gulfport.
He is past president of South Mississippi Independent Insurance Agents Association and past board member of Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi.
Frank is a past board member and current member of Gulfport Youth Sports Association. He has coached youth baseball, ages 4 to 16, since 1998, assisted in coaching youth basketball and football and is a past mentor of Bayou View Elementary Boost Program.
He is a member of Gulfport Business Club, Biloxi Businessmen’s Club, Hancock County Chamber of Commerce, Mississippi Coast Chamber of Commerce, Harrison County Republican Club, Harrison County Republican Central Committee, Gulf Coast Grid Iron Club, Gulfport Yacht Club, Bayou Bluff Tennis Club and Mississippi Gaming Association.
He is a board member of Harrison County Republican Executive Committee, Shrimp Bowl Classic, Gulfport Main Street Association, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen, Bayou Bluff Tennis Club and Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. He is co-founder of Gobblepalooza Music & Arts Festival, a fundraiser for Feed My Sheep.
He has participated in various fundraising efforts for Boys Scouts, the Red Cross, United Way, Feed My Sheep, Hancock County Food Pantry, Disaster Relief and other organizations. He has also was a chairman and committee member for various national, state, and local political campaigns. He and his family attend St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Gulfport.
Ray L. Wesson Jr.
Ray L. Wesson Jr. of Gulfport is husband of Morgan Kowalski Wesson. They are the parents of Presley Wesson McNiel (Josh), Morgan Wesson, Ray L. Wesson III, Kolby Wesson and Max Favre.
He is the son of the late Dr. Ray and the late Ann Wesson. He is a graduate of Ocean Springs High School. He attended Mississippi State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He later earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alabama. He is also a graduate of Southeastern Graduate School of Banking.
Ray is executive vice president and southern region president of The First, A National Banking Association. He is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Home Builders Association of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, and Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce. He is a board member, treasurer and past president of The Salvation Army — Mississippi Gulf Coast Area Command. He also serves on the board of Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA, Home of Grace, and Southern Mississippi Planning & Development District.
He is past president of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter of The University of Alabama Alumni Association, former recipient of The Sun Herald’s Top Business Leaders Under 40 award, and was appointed by former Gov. Haley Barbour to serve on the Mississippi Hurricane Recovery Fund board in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. GCCA affiliations: Ray’s daughter Presley Wesson McNiel was a flag bearer in 2002 and daughter Morgan Wesson was a flag bearer in 2006. Brad Lemon was a duke to King George Schloegel in 1988.
Arthur Horace McMillan
Arthur Horace McMillan of Biloxi is the husband of Alisia McMillan. They are the parents of Annedrea Leigh McMillian and Amis Wyatt McMillian.
He is the son of Mattie Claire McMillan and the late John William McMillan. He is a graduate of Newton High School. In 1984, he graduated from East Central Junior College and then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Mississippi State University.
With a total of 30 combined years of experience serving the students of Mississippi public schools, Arthur has held leadership positions in Enterprise, Leake County, Newton Municipal and Scott County schools.
Having previously served as superintendent of Enterprise and now serving in his sixth year as the superintendent of education of the Biloxi Public School District, Arthur is believed to be the only superintendent in Mississippi to have led two different school districts to the state’s top status based on academic ranking.
Arthur is a member and past president of the Gulf Coast Education Initiative Consortium, Mississippi Association of School Superintendents and past president of the East Mississippi Center for Educational Development.
He was appointed advisory board member to past state superintendents. He is a member of the Mississippi State University Alumni and East Central Community College Alumni Associations as well as The Bulldog Club. The McMillans attend Biloxi First United Methodist Church, where they actively serve in the youth programs.
He is a member of the Order of Mithras and The Revelers, where he served on the court in 2014. GCCA affiliations: Arthur’s son, Amis Wyatt McMillan, served as flag bearer in 2013.
Sean Jeffrey Tindell
Sean Jeffrey Tindell of Gulfport is the husband of Claire Punter Tindell. They are the parents of Sam, John Thomas, Meredith and Henry Tindell. He is the son of Tom and Dora Harvey and the late Sid Tindell. He is a graduate of Gulfport High School.
He attended the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in business administration.
He earned a juris doctor degree from Mississippi College School of Law, where he served as student body president. Sean is a founder and a managing partner of Tindell, Symmes, Estes & Cusick, PLLC. He is also an associate broker with Cameron Bell Properties. He owns and operates Tindell Investments and Properties, LLC, which is a real estate development company.
He currently serves as a member of the Mississippi State Senate. He is a member of St. James Catholic Church. He is a past president of the Gulfport Business Club and the Harrison County Young Lawyers Association.
He is a past member of Kiwanis, Rotary and the Optimist Club. He is a past board member of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He currently serves as a board member of St. Vincent DePaul Community Pharmacy and is a member of the Commodore Club. Sean routinely coaches youth sports and serves as a board member for the Gulfport Youth Sports Association.
Damian J. Jakubik
Damian J. Jakubik of Gulfport is the husband of Kelly Lanier Jakubik. They are the parents of Mary Evelyn and Anna Campbell Jakubik. He is the son of Jacquelyn Bradley Jackson and Andrew J. Jakubik of Ocean Springs.
He attended Ocean Springs High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from University of Southern Mississippi. As an undergrad, he was a member of the Dean’s List, Sigma Chi Fraternity and the Inter Fraternity Council, and was an intern and staffer for Sen. Trent Lott in Washington, D.C.
He will graduate in the fall with a master’s degree in management at University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa.
Damian is owner and president of Jakubik Enterprises, which owns and operates Southern Renal Research Group, Southern Clinical Research Group, 3A Healthcare, LJB Investments, New Doctors Properties, Cleaning Demons Commercial Janitorial Service and DJ’s Express Car Wash.
Damian is also a certified developer for Fresenius Medical Care. He is a current board member and former membership chair of Gulfport Yacht Club, a member of Gulfport Grid Iron Club, Gulf Coast Business Council, Gulf Coast Sigma Chi Alumni, Biloxi River Social Club and The Revelers.
He is a 2013 graduate of Gulf Coast Business Council’s Master’s Program and received awards in 2014 and 2015 for Excellence in Healthcare Construction from the Mississippi Association of Builders and Contractors.
Damian and his wife, Kelly, are also active members and supporters of Trinity United Methodist Church, Bayou Bluff Tennis Club, St. James Elementary, the American Heart Association and the Crimson Tide Foundation. Damian loves to spend time with his family and friends, attending Alabama football games, snow skiing, and traveling. GCCA affiliations: Damian’s wife, Kelly Lanier Jakubik, was a flag bearer in 1988 and 1989, maid in 1996 and Queen Ixolib in 1997.
His sister-in-law, Blair Lanier Seegers, was a page in 1992, a flag bearer in 1994 and Queen Ixolib in 2003. His father-in-law, Doug Lanier, was a duke in 1988 and served as King D’Iberville in 1992.
George Rimmer Covington Jr.
George Rimmer Covington Jr. of Pass Christian is husband of Taylor Easterling Covington, PAC. They are the parents of Adelynn Sue Covington and George Rimmer Covington III.
He is the son of George Rimmer Covington Sr. and Elizabeth Mosby Covington. He is a 2000 graduate of Saint Stanislaus College in Bay Saint Louis.
He attended Millsaps College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He was a member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity, a four-year member of the men’s soccer team and was on the dean’s list.
George is the co-owner of Shaggy’s restaurant group, with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Christian Harbor and Pensacola Beach. He is a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
He is a lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and proud to call Mississippi home. He is an avid outdoorsman and offshore fisherman. He is a member of Mississippi Big Game Fishing Club, New Orleans Big Game Fishing Club, Pass Christian Yacht Club and Shaggy’s Fishing Team.
Comments