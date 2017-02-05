2017 Gulf Coast Carnival Association maids

Erin Elizabeth Simpson
Erin Elizabeth Simpson of Gulfport is the daughter of Stephen and Elizabeth Simpson. Her maternal grandparents are the late Hon. James Ewell Bost and Fann Graddy Bost.
Her paternal grandparents are the late Hon. James C. Simpson and the late Jeanne Blake Simpson. Erin graduated from Gulfport High School where she was a member of the National Honor Society.
Following graduation, she attended the University of Mississippi, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2014 and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in 2015.
At Ole Miss, she was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority.
She was on the Chancellor’s Honor Roll and was a member of the Kappa Delta Pi Honor Society, Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Golden Key Honor Society and Order of Omega Honor Society.
She is a member of First United Methodist Church in Gulfport. She is currently employed as a kindergarten teacher at Simpson Elementary in Norcross, Georgia.
Katelyn Hope Broadus
Katelyn Hope Broadus of Gulfport is the daughter of Stephen and Jennifer Broadus. Her maternal grandparents are the late Herbert and Marguerite Holder.
Her paternal grandparents are the late W.W. Broadus and Gwydolyn Broadus. She graduated with honors from St. Patrick Catholic High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, Interact Club, Key Club, SADD Club, Irish Publisher journalism staff and campus ministry team, and received a Yale Chemistry Award.
She was a member of the soccer team and state golf championship team and attended March for Life and Youth Legislature. She was a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where she served as girls’ golf representative.
She was also a member of the Cotillion Club of Gulfport, where she served as Spring Ball Chair. Hope is a senior at Mississippi State University majoring in biological science.
She is a member of Phi Mu Sorority and was appointed to the sister circle, where she mentored freshmen Phi Mus.
At MSU, she is a member of the Alpha Epsilon Delta Honor Society, Spanish Club, College Republicans and American Medical Student Association. She is a member of St. James Catholic Church. She volunteers at the Palmer House and Salvation Army.
Elissa Caroline Roybal
Elissa Caroline Roybal of Ocean Springs is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Mario Roybal. Her maternal grandparents are Mrs. Stephen Wetzel and the late Mr. Stephen K. Wetzel.
Her paternal grandparents are the late Mr. and Mrs. Max Roybal. Elissa attended St. Patrick Catholic High School, where she graduated with honors.
After high school, she attended the University of Mississippi, where she graduated cum laude in 2016 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the Patterson School of Accounting.
At Ole Miss, she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and the accounting fraternity Beta Alpha Psi, and served as campus ambassador for KPMG.
She currently works as a tax accountant at Price Waterhouse Coopers in New Orleans. GCCA affiliations: Elissa’s grandfather, Steve Wetzel, was a page to King d’Iberville in 1946. Her great-aunt Andrea Gilich was a maid in 1970 and her great-uncle Andrew (Fofo) Gilich was a duke in 1997.
Her great-uncle Buddy Brice served as King d’Iberville in 1997; her cousin Susie Bass was Queen Ixolib in 1970 and cousin James K. Wetzel was King d’Iberville in 2013. Cousins Rachel Gilich Wade and Gretchen Gilich also served as maids.
Shelby Elizabeth Schepens
Shelby Elizabeth Schepens of Gulfport is the daughter of Drs. Steven and Amy Schepens. Her maternal grandparents are Henry and Nancy Turk.
Her paternal grandparents are the late Sidney Schepens and Mrs. Gladys Schepens. She graduated from St. Patrick Catholic High School with high honors.
She was a varsity cheerleader and was chosen as a UCA All American Cheerleader in 2013. She played varsity basketball for four years. She was a member of many school organizations, including the yearbook staff, National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, Interact Club and Key Club.
She was a member of the Cotillion Club of Gulfport and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club. She also participated in the YMCA Youth in Government Youth Legislature and Junior Youth Assembly conferences all throughout high school and was elected speaker pro tempore her senior year.
She is a junior at Mississippi State University on academic scholarship studying political science with a concentration in pre-law. She is a member of Phi Mu Sorority, Pre-Law Society, College Republicans Club, Stennis-Montgomery Association and Order of Omega Honor Society.
Shelby is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and a past member of the St. James Youth Organization. GCCA affiliations: Shelby’s great-uncle Tommy Newman was Captain of Carnival in 1982 and 1983. Her cousin Casie Newman was a maid in 1982. Her cousin Jeremiah Newman was a flag bearer in 1983. Her cousin Mia Newman was a flag bearer in 2008 and key presenter in 2012.
Karin Resi Mayer
Karin Resi Mayer of Gulfport is the daughter of Roman and Kathleen Mayer. Her maternal grandparents are Ben and Nancy Stone.
Her paternal grandparents are Roman and Laurie Mayer and the late Mrs. Karin Ludewig. She is a graduate of Gulfport High School, where she was on the Principal’s Honor Roll, a member of the National Honor Society and the Art Club and a member of the Gulfport High Soccer Team.
She was Art Club sweetheart and voted a Senior Class Beauty.
She was also a member of the Cotillion Club of Gulfport. She was a member of the 2014 Mississippi Gulf Coast Debutante Society.
Karin is a student at the University of Mississippi majoring in studio art with an emphasis in graphic design and minoring in journalism.
She is on the dean’s honor roll and a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, and is a member of Chi Omega Sorority.
She also volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club of Oxford and works with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. GCCA affiliations: Karin’s father, Roman Mayer, was a duke in 2011 and 2016. Her mother, Kathleen Stone Mayer, was a maid in 1985. Her sister Victoria Mayer was a flag bearer in 2010.
Her grandfather, Ben Stone, was a duke in 1978. Her aunt Virginia Robinson was a maid in 1983. Her cousin Reed Bourgeois was a page in 2000 and her cousin Elizabeth Bourgeois Lacy was a maid in 2014.
Jane Perrin Mayer
Jane Perrin Mayer of Gulfport is the daughter of Roman and Kathleen Mayer. Her maternal grandparents are Ben and Nancy Stone.
Her paternal grandparents are Roman and Laurie Mayer and the late Mrs. Karin Ludewig. She is a graduate of Gulfport High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society and a senior homecoming maid.
The Gulfport High Women’s Soccer Team voted her Varsity Best Defensive Player two years in a row and Most Valuable Player her senior year. She also served as treasurer of the Cotillion Club of Gulfport.
She was a Mississippi Gulf Coast Debutante in 2014. Jane Perrin is a senior at Gardner-Webb University majoring in exercise science. She is a member and captain of the Gardner-Webb Division 1 Women’s Soccer Team and was on the Academic Dean’s Honor Roll and awarded Big South Presidential Honor Roll in 2015.
She is a member of the Exercise Science Club and a member of the National Society of Collegiate Scholars, and volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club of Shelby, North Carolina.
GCCA affiliations: Jane Perrin’s father, Roman Mayer, was a duke in 2011 and 2016. Her mother, Kathleen Stone Mayer, was a maid in 1985. Her sister Victoria Mayer was a flag bearer in 2010. Her grandfather, Ben Stone, was a duke in 1978. Her aunt Virginia Robinson was a maid in 1983. Her cousin Reed Bourgeois was a page in 2000 and her cousin Elizabeth Bourgeois Lacy was a maid in 2014.
Sarah Ann Lovell
Sarah Ann Lovell of Gulfport is the daughter of Dr. Frank Alan Lovell and Nancy Lovell. Her maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Driste of Huntsville, Alabama. Her paternal grandparents are the late Dr. Frank Hansen Lovell and Gloria Lovell of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Sarah graduated with distinction from Gulfport High School. She was cheerleading captain, secretary of the Key Club and a member of Mu Alpha Theta. She served as president of the Cotillion Club of Gulfport.
She was a member of the 2015 Mississippi Gulf Coast Debutante Society.
She is a junior at the University of Mississippi majoring in dietetics and nutrition and is on the president’s list. She is a member of Kappa Delta Sorority, where she serves as philanthropy chair.
She also is involved with National Society of Collegiate Scholars, Sigma Alpha Lambda leadership and honor organization and the Pre-Health professionals.
Sarah is a member of St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport and Campus Crusade for Christ. GCCA affiliations: Sarah’s sister Mary was a maid in 2014 and her sister Kathryn was a maid in 2016.
Juliana Michelle Douglas
Juliana Michelle Douglas of Gulfport is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. John Douglas. Her maternal grandparents are the late Tom Carpenter and the late Mary Carpenter of Biloxi.
Her paternal grandparents are the late Justin Douglas and the late Katherine Douglas of New Orleans. Juliana is a graduate of Biloxi High School.
She was on the honor roll, inducted into the Hall of Fame, elected Most Beautiful, homecoming queen and prom queen. She was also a varsity cheerleader.
She attended the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority and majored in nursing. She is currently in nursing school at the University of Southern Mississippi.
She attends church at Trinity United Methodist Church in Gulfport. GCCA affiliations: Juliana served as page to King d’Iberville, James Haynes, in 2007 and was a flag bearer in 2009. Her sister, Callie, was a page to King d’Iberville, Rick Carter, in 2009, flag bearer in 2011 and key presenter in 2016. Her cousin Lucy Thompson was key presenter in 2009.
