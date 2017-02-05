Taylor Smith is key presenter

Taylor Breanne Smith, GCCA 2017 key presenter, of Biloxi is the daughter of Peter Smith of Ocean Springs and Christina Daniels and David Lyons of Biloxi.
She is a senior at St. Patrick Catholic High School. She is the student body vice president and has served as class representative for six years. She is also lieutenant governor for the Key Club district board, where she and her fellow board members coordinate service projects throughout the state.
Taylor is team captain for the St. Patrick Catholic High School girls’ varsity soccer team, where she has lettered for over five years.
Taylor is the vice president of National Honor Society and is an active member in National English Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, Mock Trial, Robotics, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, Interact Club, Big Buddy Club and French Club.
Outside of school, Taylor actively volunteers at the Children’s Emergency Shelter and VA Hospital. She serves as a Lego League mentor to students at Nativity Elementary School and as a vacation Bible school counselor at St. Alphonsus Elementary School.
After graduation, Taylor plans to attend the University of Mississippi, where she will major in integrated marketing and communications.
GCCA affiliations: Taylor’s brother, Zachary Lyons, is a flag bearer this year. Her cousin Heather Brown was a past flag bearer.
