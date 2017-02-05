Gulf Coast Carnival Association 2017 flag bearers

Natalie Catherine Hulett
Natalie Catherine Hulett of Biloxi is the daughter of Dean and Caty Hulett. She attends Biloxi Junior High School, where she is a member of the National Junior Beta Club and is a Biloxi Junior High Student Council representative. She participates in competition cheer with Gem of Champions. She is a tumbling student and studies piano and voice.
Emma Allen Riemann
Emma Allen Riemann of Gulfport is the daughter of Chad and Heather Riemann. She attends Bayou View Middle School. She is a member of Lanier Competition Gymnastics Team and FOR Club. She and her family are members of St. Mark Episcopal Church. Emma enjoys listening to music, crafts and playing with her friends.
Ezra Thomas Schultz Hopkins
Ezra Thomas Schultz Hopkins of Ocean Springs is the son of Glenn and Reva Hopkins. He attends St. Martin Middle School. He enjoys soccer, football, boating and fishing. He also likes cooking and taking cooking lessons. Most of all, he enjoys going to Disney World.
Charles Reed Fairley
Charles Reed Fairley of Gulfport is the son of Brent and Melinda Fairley. He attends St. Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis. He plays SMSC Select Soccer and baseball. He is a member of St. Stanislaus Junior High School soccer and St. Vincent de Paul track teams. He is a huge fan of both college and NFL football.
Maren Kate Nadolski
Maren Kate Nadolski is the daughter of Chet and Heather Nadolski. She is an honors student at Biloxi Junior High School, where she is a cheerleader and a member of the soccer team. She is a member of both the National Junior Honor Society and the National Junior Beta Club. She has played on select soccer teams, including South Mississippi Soccer Club and Gulf Coast United, since she was 8 years old. She attends Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, where she is enrolled in the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine. Her hobbies include tumbling, swimming, boating, shopping, socializing with friends and spending time at home with her family.
Zachary Blake Lyons
Zachary Blake Lyons of Biloxi is the son of David and Christina Lyons. He attends Nativity B.V.M. Elementary School. He participates in Boy Scouts and enjoys robotics, swimming and playing Minecraft.
McKay Kathryn Dockery
McKay Kathryn Dockery of Biloxi is the daughter of Mark and Jackie Orgler and Cris Dockery of Madison. She attends Biloxi High School, where she plays soccer and is a member of the cheerleading squad. She recently was selected to be a Diamond Girl for the high school baseball team. She is a member of the Beta Club, the student council, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also was selected to participate in Biloxi Chamber of Commerce Junior Leadership.
Mia Yvonne Carter
Mia Yvonne Carter of Biloxi is the daughter of Jake and Misty Carter. She attends Biloxi Junior High School, where she plays on the tennis team. She is a member of the Junior Beta Club. Mia enjoys playing soccer, drawing and playing piano. She is a member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church.
Reagan Elizabeth Fairley
Reagan Elizabeth Fairley of Gulfport is the daughter of Brent and Melinda Fairley. She attends Our Lady Academy. She cheered for St. Stanislaus in the 7th and 8th grades, where she served as cheer captain for football and basketball. Reagan has studied dance for 11 years and is a member of the Hancock Youth Leadership Academy.
Bradleigh Olivia Plummer
Bradleigh Olivia Plummer of Gulfport is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph T. Plummer Jr. She attends Bayou View Middle School. She has been an avid softball player since the age of 4. She currently is a team member on her junior varsity softball team and Angels travel team. She expresses other talents through her artwork and drawings. She enjoys her youth group at Trinity United Methodist Church, spending time with her family, and hunting and fishing.
