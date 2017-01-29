Spotlight: ‘Sly Fox’

Presented by: Pass Christian Theatre Project
Where: Randolph Center, 315 Clark Ave., Pass Christian
Show times/dates: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday , 2 p.m. Feb. 5
Starring: Leslie Barajas, Paul Bernard, Harry Clarke, Lenell Ellis, Douglas Hadley, Colin Jost, Lee Kalik, Mary Ellen Murphy, KiJana Roberts and Nyree Williams.
Director: Will Koolsbergen, Assistant director: Karen Clarke
Synopsis: Based on the play “Volpone” by Ben Jonson, “Sly Fox” was written by Larry Gelbart (author of “M*A*S*H*,” “Tootsie” and “Oh God”). The story has been moved from 17th century Venice to turn of the 20th century San Francisco. Directed by Will Koolsbergen, the farce revolves around the character of the very wealthy Foxwell J. Sly, and his indentured servant Simon Able. Sly has the town duped into believing he is dying, and four citizens vie for his inheritance. Jethro Crouch is willing to will away his son’s inheritance to Sly on the promise that he receives Sly’s money after Sly has died; Abner Truckle solicits his wife to Sly under the impression that it will sway Sly to name him as his heir; Lawyer Craven defends the dignity of Sly in court after the captain discovers him molesting Mrs. Truckle, for the same promise of riches; finally, Merrilee Fancy, the most popular harlot in the town, finds herself in the family way and hopes to marry Sly for his wealth. None of them realize, even Able, Sly’s closest confidant and student, that no one is able to outfox Fox, the master of deception.
Tickets: $13
Reservations/details: 228-452-3315 or pctp.brownpapertickets.com. Reservations encouraged.
