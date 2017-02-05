Gail Keenan Art Gallery presents ‘Abstract 5’
The Gail Keenan Art Gallery, 5065 Espy Ave., Long Beach, will present “Abstract 5” through March 17.
Artwork includes pieces from Julia Reyes, Dave Jones, Norma Seward, Joy van Meerveld and Carolyn Busenlener.
The gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend appointments can be made in advance.
Details: coastepiscopalschool.org.
Triple Threat Academy attended Junior Theatre Festival in Atlanta
Thirteen students of Triple Threat Academy’s Varsity Company attended the Junior Theater Festival on Jan. 13-15 in Atlanta.
The Junior Theater Festival is the world’s largest celebration of young people and musical theater with more than 5,800 people in attendance.
The students and teachers brought home the following awards: Excellence in Music, Varsity Company; Outstanding Individual Performance by a Female, Aavriel Smith; Excellence in the Broadway Slam for Music Director, James Taylor.
All stars chosen from the 2017 Varsity Team were Kaleb Heidelberg and Hailey Sliker.
Final Choreography DVD Callbacks were Anna Conine and Kaleb Heidelberg.
First DVD callbacks were Anna Conine, Riley Corbin, Jayne Edwards, Kaleb Heidelberg and Grace Landry.
Broadway slam selectees were Haley Sliker, Jonathan Lewis and James Taylor.
Clay Hardwick’s ‘Currents’ will be featured in Biloxi
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi, will host a closing reception for “Currents,” an exhibit featuring the work of Clay Hardwick.
Hardwick speaks about his transition to the Gulf Coast and being transfixed by the complex beauty of the water; waves catching sunlight and creating seemingly chaotic displays of color and pattern.
Currents will be available for viewing through Feb. 25.
The gallery is open from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Details: 228-207-4799 or almostcirclegallery@gmail.com.
Mary C. Center will host new classes, programs
The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs, is holding a variety of continuing classes and workshops.
Programs include Art Exploration for Kids Wednesdays and Introduction to Drawing and Painting for Teens with Carmen Lugo; Animation and Illustration class for Teens with Jessica Stewart; and All Things Theatre with Clff Thompson.
Ages, schedules and costs vary for each program. Details: 228-818-2878.
MAC grant applications are being accepted
The Mississippi Arts Commission has announced that the agency’s annual grant applications for organizations and individual artists will be available through March 1.
MAC awards grants that support a wide range of arts activities, including fellowships and folk art apprenticeship grants for professional artists, operating and project grants for activities produced by communities, schools, cultural, municipal and other nonprofit organizations.
Complete guidelines and application forms are available for review, but will be updated and downloadable after Feb. 1. Applicants may hand-deliver applications or apply online through the eGRANT system. First-time applicants are strongly encouraged to contact MAC staff to discuss their project before submitting an application. MAC can be reached at 601-359-6030.
