Here are a few ideas to help you move beyond the usual cheeses when exploring cheese options

This week I am blogging about some of the great cheese options available today.
Don’t think you have to stick with the most famous cheeses such as Parmesan Reggiano, Gouda or Camembert. There are hundreds from which to choose.
Manchego, a Spanish cheese, would be a good choice. Pair it with a Spanish quince paste and a good Spanish red wine, and you’ll be good to go.
Manchego is a sheep milk cheese that is aged from 60 days to two years. It is buttery, and not overpowering at all. If you are exploring the world of cheese, this is a doorway you need to enter.
