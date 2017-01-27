CCR coming to IP with plenty of classic hits

Creedence Clearwater Revisited will be coming up around the bend with a hit parade of rock ’n’ roll classics when they play the IP Casino in Biloxi on at 8 p.m. Feb. 3.
Drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford told the Sun Herald in a telephone interview from Scottsdale, Ariz., that he, and bassist Stu Cook, are keeping the classic rock ’n’ roll hits of the 1970s band Creedence Clearwater Revival alive and introducing them to new generations through Creedence Clearwater Revisited.
The band formed not long after Clifford and Cook were inducted into the Rock ’n’ Roll Hall of Fame, and they are in their 23rd year under the altered name of Creedence Clearwater Revisited minus the John and Tom Fogerty.
Clifford was still in junior high school when he helped form The Blue Velvets, an early incarnation of Creedence. Along with the Fogerty brothers, Creedence Clearwater Revival would later produce an American blues roots sound.
While they would only be together for four years, in the original lineup, it was long enough to appear at Woodstock and put out a long string of hits that helped define the classic rock sound.
Their songs “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Up Around the Bend” “Lodi,” and “Suzie Q” were the heart of a catalog that holds up to attract new fans decades later.
The popularity of CCR’s shows led fans to encourage the group to record a live album, Clifford said. The result was the platinum-selling album “Recollection.”
Equally important to the CCR sound is a heavy dose of R&B influence heard in songs such as “Born on the Bayou” and their versions of classics suchas “Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “I Put a Spell On You.”
Clifford, said it wasn’t a popular sound when they first introduced it to the California Bay Area, but the group knew they had something special.
“We’ve stuck with it through all the fads and whatnot,” he said. “We came from the Bay Area in the middle of acid rock, and we were playing the type of music we were playing; and they called us the Boy Scouts of rock ’n’ roll, but we fooled them all. We stuck with who we were basically; and it wouldn’t have worked otherwise.”
Clifford said that while he enjoys catching new talent on “The Voice,” he doesn’t follow much along the lines of modern music. Asked what sound he would have if he were to put together a band from scratch, he said it would be much of the Motown sound and the sound of artists like Little Richard and James Brown.
“That’s the type of groove I would want to be laying down,” he said.
Completing the lineup for Creedence Clearwater Revisited are rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist Dan McGuinness; lead guitarist Kurt Griffey; and the multi-talented Steve Gunner, who fills in on keyboard, acoustic guitar, percussion, harmonica and harmonies.
