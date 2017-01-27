MGCCC campuses to host two art exhibits

Two Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College campuses are presenting art exhibits which open Feb. 2 and run through March 2.
Mississippi Art Colony Exhibit
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jefferson Davis Campus Fine Arts Gallery in Gulfport will host the Mississippi Art Colony traveling exhibit, which will run from Feb. 2 to March 2. The closing reception will be held noon to 1 p.m. March 2.
Featured artists are Keith Alford, Pat Abernathy, Billie Bourgeois, Elke Briuer, Sherry Carlson, Denise Dengler, Beverly Dennis, Paulette Dove, Sandra Halat, Randy Jolly, Ruthie Komar, Andrea Kostyal, Judy MacInnis, Patt Odom, Cissy Quinn, Susie Ranagar, Norma Seward, Richard Stephens, Susan Stevens and Jamie Tate.
Each year, the Mississippi Art Colony provides an opportunity for area artists to meet in the spring and fall for an artists’ retreat as they work in the land that nurtured artists such as James Audubon, Walter Anderson, Marie Hull and George Ohr.
First established in 1948 at the Allison’s Wells Hotel in Way (Miss.), the Colony moved to its present home in Camp Henry S. Jacobs in Utica in 1973. The setting includes cabins, a painting pavilion, meeting halls, nature trails and a lake. Participants enjoy a week of shared creativity, including studio sessions and workshops with guest artists. The Colony provides the artists the opportunity to learn from one another and be critiqued by their instructors. At each workshop, a juried show is selected from among the works created by Colony artists to be part of the traveling show, now on display at the MGCCC Gallery.
Guest artists come to the Colony from a variety of backgrounds but usually have strong teaching histories from schools or universities noted for their art curriculum. Angus Macpherson of Albuquerque, New Mexico, was one of the guest artists for the fall 2016 session. He is well-known for his emotionally charged landscapes.
Hours for the MGGG Jefferson Davis Campus Fine Arts Gallery, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport, are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7 to 10 a.m. Friday. Matthew Steadman is gallery director.
Full House
‘Full House,’ featuring the paintings of artist Neil Callander and family, will open Feb. 2 at the MGCCC Jackson County Fine Arts Gallery. Knitted works by his wife, Adrienne, and artwork by son Finn and mother-in-law Dale Heath also will be on display. A closing reception with an artist talk will be held at 1 p.m. March 2.
Neil Callander is a painter and assistant professor of art at Mississippi State University. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and attended Indiana University and Rutgers University. After graduate school, at Rutgers, he worked as a painting assistant for the artist Jeff Koons in his New York studio. Callander has mounted five solo exhibitions, shown work in over 50 group exhibitions and given 14 talks on his work and process.
“Narrative is an innate and inescapable fact in a realist painting. I pack a painting with cultural and personal references and work toward a flexible narrative. As more is added, the internal relationships get denser, tighter and more intricate. The act of viewing my paintings is an unlocking of these internal relationships. Experiencing dense paintings that slowly reveal their nature can help us cope with the pervasiveness of fast-talking, slick images. In a media-riddled world, painting is a stabilizing force,” he said.
Adrienne Callander is assistant professor in New College at the University of Alabama. She received a master’s degree in fine arts from the Mason Gross School of Art at Rutgers University, her post-baccalaureate in visual art from the Maryland Institute College of Art, and a bachelor of arts degree in history from Reed College. She has taught at Rutgers University, The University of Louisville, The Kentucky School of Art, Mississippi State University and Indiana University Southeast, where she also served as co-director of the IUS Arts Institute Young Artist Workshop.
“As a process, knitting presents the beginning, middle, and end at once. The first and last stitches are received simultaneously. It is analog. Each stitch marks a unit of time, and the beginning and end are concurrent. Past is present. Knitting is the smaller narrative in which it is possible to capture a thing in its entirety. Sewing also marks time and, as a process, runs parallel with my interest in beginnings, middles and ends. One of my guiding impulses is to mark a history, to excavate a thing buried within itself and obscured by the naming process or the passage of time. I try to capture the whole through its parts. What is the larger narrative, and at what point does it become discernible? Small mysteries mirror a larger state of not knowing,” she said.
The MGCCC Fine Arts Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. MGCCC JC fine arts instructor Marc Pool is Gallery director.
Mississippi Art Colony Exhibit
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College’s Jefferson Davis Campus Fine Arts Gallery, 2226 Switzer Rd., Gulfport
Feb. 2 to March 2, with closing reception noon to 1 p.m. March 2.
‘Full House’ exhibit
MGCCC Jackson County Fine Arts Gallery, 2300 US 90, Gautier
Feb. 2 and a closing reception with an artist talk will be held at 1 p.m. March 2.
Comments