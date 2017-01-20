What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
The Founder☆☆☆1/2
Michael Keaton plays Ray Kroc, the salesman who took the McDonald’s hamburger franchise global. PG-13 (C)
Resurrection of Gavin Stone☆☆
A washed-up former child star, forced to do community service at a local megachurch, pretends to be a Christian to land the part of Jesus in their annual Passion Play, only to discover that the most important role of his life is far from Hollywood.
Silence☆☆☆
Two priests travel to Japan in an attempt to locate their mentor and propagate Catholicism. Directed by Martin Scorsese; stars: Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, Liam Neeson. R (C, G)
Split☆☆☆
James McAvoy stars as a man with multiple personalities – 23 of them! — in the latest twist-filled thriller from M. Night Shyamalan (“The Visit,” “The Sixth Sense”). PG-13 (C, G)
xXx: Return of Xander Cage☆
Vin Diesel stars in another sequel nobody wanted, reprising his role as a former extreme-sports athlete turned government agent. PG-13 (C, G)
Returning
The Bye Bye Man☆1/2
The cause for all the evil men do takes human form in this horror-thriller co-starring Carrie-Anne Moss and Faye Dunaway. R (C)
Fences☆☆☆
In 1950s Pittsburgh, Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) works as a garbage man to provide for his family. He is governed by responsibility, committed to duty before love, and bitter about the hardships life dealt him. He doesn’t realize the effect it has on his wife, Rose (Viola Davis), and younger son, Cory (Jovan Adepo). PG-13 (C)
Hidden Figures☆☆☆1/2
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae play the three black NASA scientists who were instrumental in sending astronaut John Glenn into orbit. PG-13 (C, G)
La La Land☆☆☆☆
Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it’s lovely and transporting all the same. PG-13 (C)
Live By Night ☆☆1/2
A story set in the Prohibition Era and centered around a group of individuals and their dealings in the world of organized crime. Written, directed by and stars Ben Affleck. R (C, G)
Moana☆☆☆
Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement and Nicole Scherzinger provide the voices for this Walt Disney animated adventure about a young woman who sets sail to a mystical island. PG (C)
Monster Trucks☆1/2
Lucas Till stars in this long-delayed family comedy about a truck that grows tentacles and becomes a monster truck, literally. PG (C, G)
Passengers☆1/2
A spacecraft carrying thousands of people to a distant colony malfunctions, causing two of its passengers (Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt) to wake up from hyper-sleep 90 years early. PG-13 (C, G)
Patriots Day☆☆1/2
An account of Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis’ actions in the events leading up to the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and the aftermath, which includes the city-wide manhunt to find the terrorists behind it. Stars Mark Wahlberg. R (C, G)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story☆☆☆
This prequel to “A New Hope” is about a band of resistance fighters (including Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker) who risk their lives to steal the plans for an under-construction Death Star. Through Dec. 27, the film had earned more than $340 million in North America since its release Dec. 16. PG-13 (C, G)
Sing☆☆1/2
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson provide the voices for this animated fable about animals who put on a musical show to save an old theater. PG (C, G)
Sleepless
No review available
Jamie Foxx is an undercover Las Vegas police officer fighting corruption within his own ranks in this crime-drama co-starring Michelle Monaghan and Tip “T.I.” Harris. R (C)
Underworld: Blood Wars
No review available
Kate Beckinsale returns to fight vampires and werewolves in the 645th installment of the action-horror franchise. R (C, G)
