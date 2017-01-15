Governor’s race was quite a spectical in Biloxi in 1936

Pictured on Labor Day, Sept. 7, 1936, Biloxi’s Mayor Louis Braun (center) presents Mississippi’s Governor Hugh White (right) the winning trophy for the Governor’s Race, while his defeated opponent, Louisiana’s Governor Richard Lech, (left) looks on.
The Governor’s Race, the first of its kind, occurred during the Biloxi Yacht Club’s 37th annual Labor Day regatta. Mississippi’s first executive was at the tiller of the Tradewind, while Gov. Lech sailed the Chinook. Both of the boats, brought over by the Southern Yacht Club in New Orleans, were of the exact Gulf One design.
Thousands of spectators flocked to the seawall to watch the competitors pit their skills, one against the other, around the yacht club’s 9-mile race course. With almost perfect timing White and his crew took the lead and set the pace. Despite Lech’s gallant efforts, White reached and crossed the finish stake with 58 seconds to spare.
The Sept. 8 Daily Herald stated that the bi-state race was “one of most spectacular and colorful events in the city’s history, and probably never before have so many notables from the two states gathered.”
