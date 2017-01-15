There is always hope

The New Year has been rung in and the stockings are down, packed and put up for another year. Boy, that is a job.
Every year I say, “I am not going all out with the Christmas Decorations.” That lasts about as long as a minute. I get excited when the house starts looking bright and shiny … filled with hope of Christmas. I go overboard.
But when the year flips its last day the boxes are out, and it’s a frenzied time trying to put all the pieces away for another year.
I had a friend who hated to take anything down. She’d do it gradually. For me, it’s all or nothing. Here in the South, sweat beads up on the ol’ brow with the climbing, pulling down, wrapping and putting away of all the joy of the season. Stockings may be hung on the fireplace but the air-conditioner is running some revolutions.
Finally, there’s the end of the packing up and the attic door is shut. This is a big thing because our big attic door stays open till the season is over. I just know there’s something I forgot and will want … making my husband crazy.
So, what’s the point? I always think I’ve found every last remnant of Christmas. For heaven’s sake the attic door is closed. Then there it is one little drummer boy, Christmas napkins, a Christmas book, a baby Jesus. Oh yeah, and the whole front door.
But that’s OK, y’all. Christmas to me is the heralding in of the birth Christ; Hope of the World. Hope. That you can’t stow away. That’ll preach y’all.
Hope is never fully packed up. Just when you think it can’t get any worse the light shines on a fragment of hope. It’s a piece shining in the darkness to remind us we are not alone. For me Hope is “Holding Onto Plans Eternal,” and recalling scripture.
My soul still remembers
And sinks within me.
This I recall to my mind,
Therefore I have hope.
Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed,
Because His compassions fail not.
They are new every morning;
Great is Your faithfulness.
“The Lord is my portion,” says my soul, “Therefore I hope in Him!” Lamentation 3:20-24
Remember you can never box up all of God’s compassions toward you. They are there waiting just for you.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
