Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon Monday for publication in Friday’s Marquee entertainment guide.
Friday
Open Mic with Marlowe Ramirez
The Juke Joint, 1911 Government St., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0506.
10 p.m.
DJ Papa Bear
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
9 p.m.
DJ Pyro
Vernon Gilbert Elks Lodge, 636 Esters Blvd., Biloxi. 228-374-1968.
4 p.m.
DJ Ski
American Legion Post 33, 1126 Judge Sekul Rd., Biloxi. 228-374-9774.
6 p.m.
DJ H-Tron
Boots & Spurs, 702 Belleande Ave., Ocean Springs. 228-215-0137.
10 p.m.
DJ Kelly
Just Us Lounge, 906 Division St., Biloxi. 228-374-1007.
10 p.m.
Live DJ by Glenn
Gilligan’s Lounge, 165 Hardy Court Shopping Center, Gulfport. 228-865-0206.
10 p.m.
DJ Mad Mike
The E.O. Club, 1309 25th Ave., Gulfport. 228-863-0380.
9 p.m.
The Well Seasoned Band
VFW Post 2539, 2518 23rd Ave., Gulfport. The Well Seasoned Band plays traditional country and ’70s rock. 228-864-0838.
7 p.m.
Lowry Hamner
Sea Grapes Wine Cafe, 2419 14th St., Gulfport. Former Mercury Records singer/songwriter performs roots, blues, and original music. 228-867-2010.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Saturday
Blue Autumn Tuesday
Mosaic Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 1010 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Blue Autumn Tuesday is a versatile five-piece cover band based out of Biloxi. 228-818-9885. mosaictapasrestaurant.com
8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Sunday
Dave Jones, Jazz Sax
Salute’s Italian Restaurant, 1712 15th St., Gulfport. Dave Jones plays dinner jazz classics by Cole Porter, AC Jobim, Sinatra, Ellington, Ella and others, at the right volume level for you to enjoy your dinner conversation.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Wednesday
Open Mic and Jam
The Celtic Irish Pub, 4901 Chicot St., Pascagoula. Free. Open Mic and Open Jam open to the general public. PA system provided, bring your instrument. 228-938-6800.
8 p.m.-11:30 p.m.
Changes coming to the Going out List
For the past couple of months, the Sun Herald has been using an online calendar for event submissions for print and online.
During these months, musicians and venues could expect us to continue to add events we find online.
We hope this has helped facilitate the transition.
From now on, however, musicians and venues must add any music events to the online calendar themselves in order to be considered for publication online and in print.
Submissions: For events to be considered for inclusion in print listings (including This Week in Monday’s Sun Herald, 8 Days a Week and Going Out in Friday’s Marquee), event organizers must enter the event details themselves on our website at calendar.sunherald.com.
To post an event, click on the “Add Event” button at the top right of the page. Complete and submit the form, which must include your email address. There is no charge to post events or photos.
Deadlines: Enter events as much in advance as possible — two weeks prior to the event is the preferred deadline.
If you have a picture you would like to suggest for use with one of the print listings, email a high-resolution image in .jpg format to mynews@sunherald.com and let us know the calendar you are referencing and the name and date of your event. Also, please provide full identification of people in photos and full credit for the photographer/source.
