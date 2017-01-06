What movies are showing at what theaters in South Mississippi

Reviews from wire and online sources. Showing at these theaters:
C — Cinemark
G — Grand 18
(Stars based on a four-star scale)
New arrivals
Hidden Figures☆☆☆1/2
Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae play the three black NASA scientists who were instrumental in sending astronaut John Glenn into orbit. PG-13 (C, G)
La La Land☆☆☆☆
Starring a well-paired Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, writer-director Damien Chazelle’s tuneful tribute to classic movie musicals is often stronger in concept than execution, but it’s lovely and transporting all the same. PG-13 (C)
A Monster Calls☆☆☆
A boy (Lewis MacDougall) befriends a tree monster (Liam Neeson) to help him with his terminally ill mother (Felicity Jones). PG-13 (C)
Underworld: Blood Wars
No review available
Kate Beckinsale returns to fight vampires and werewolves in the 645th installment of the action-horror franchise. R (C, G)
Returning
Assassin’s Creed☆☆1/2
Michael Fassbender stars in this adaptation of the hit video game as a man genetically linked to a member of a secret society of killers in 15th-century Spain. PG-13 (C, G)
Collateral Beauty☆
Will Smith stars as a man whose life is upended by tragedy. Edward Norton, Kate Winslet and Helen Mirren are among the people who help him try to regain his footing. PG-13 (C, G)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them☆☆☆
Eddie Redmayne stars as the author of one of the textbooks Harry Potter would go on to read 70 years later at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in this adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novel. PG-13 (C, G)
Fences☆☆☆
In 1950s Pittsburgh, Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington) works as a garbage man to provide for his family. He is governed by responsibility, committed to duty before love, and bitter about the hardships life dealt him. He doesn’t realize the effect it has on his wife, Rose (Viola Davis), and younger son, Cory (Jovan Adepo). PG-13 (C, G)
Moana☆☆☆
Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement and Nicole Scherzinger provide the voices for this Walt Disney animated adventure about a young woman who sets sail to a mystical island. PG (C, G)
Passengers☆1/2
A spacecraft carrying thousands of people to a distant colony malfunctions, causing two of its passengers (Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt) to wake up from hyper-sleep 90 years early. PG-13 (C, G)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story☆☆☆
This prequel to “A New Hope” is about a band of resistance fighters (including Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker) who risk their lives to steal the plans for an under-construction Death Star. Through Dec. 27, the film had earned more than $340 million in North America since its release Dec. 16. PG-13 (C, G)
Sing☆☆1/2
Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane and Scarlett Johansson provide the voices for this animated fable about animals who put on a musical show to save an old theater. PG (C, G)
Why Him?☆
An uptight father (Bryan Cranston) is aghast to discover his daughter (Zoey Deutch) is dating a Silicon Valley billionaire (James Franco) who lacks even a semblance of manners. R (C, G)
