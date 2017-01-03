Coast is a top place to retire

Plenty of things to do — and opportunities to just kick back and enjoy — are some of the reasons the Mississippi Gulf Coast has made the Top 10 Places to Retire 2017 list for the website best-places-to-retire.com.
Harrison, Jackson and Hancock counties join other beachy communities such as Pismo Beach, San Luis Obispo, Costa Mesa and Monterey County in California, mountain retreat Dahlonega in Georgia as well as Dublin and LaGrange in that state, and North Carolina communities Lake Norman and Mount Airy, famous as Andy Griffith’s childhood home.
The website asked more than 20,000 retirees what they seek in a retirement location, and the top 10 list resulted from matches that fit their answers. A link on the Mississippi Gulf Coast entry leads to a page where readers can learn more about the Coast, including activities, information on cities, regional characteristics and higher education opportunities here.
“Whether you’d rather fill your days with relaxation or non-stop activities, there’s no better place to be than right here in South Mississippi,” the entry states.
