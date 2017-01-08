Pay attention to where you’re going, or you could end up at the wrong place

Once again I am reminded, on a good day I’m hampered with a degree of directional difficulty.
My husband, Cooper will tell me that directions are relatively easy, especially if you follow one rule.
If you turn left to enter a parking lot, you will turn right to leave. That principle will be followed till you return to your destination. Be observant.
That my friend is easier said than done. I could rattle off a hundred other excuses. Ditzy and non-observant are the real culprits.
So, I was extremely worried about taking a long trip to a speaking engagement in the Gadsden, Alabama, area. I fretted for weeks. What’s the weather going to be like? Would the car fail? Would I be traveling by myself? What if I have an accident? Crazy, huh?
I thought so, too and everyone who had to hear my ranting and nervous chatter were sure I needed to shut myself in a closet and pray. Pray, I did. My friend Lisa was kind enough to get in the car and go with me on the adventure.
Two bonafide blondes, a car and a destination. What a trip! Seven hours of driving. It was dark when we got to our hotel. The church had put us up for two nights and we were so grateful to get out of that car and stretch. We didn’t pay attention to anything but getting inside.
The next morning found us checking out the local life. We found our way first to the church where I’d be speaking, and then we headed to garage sales, antique stores and a neat coffee shop. It was all in all a great day.
We wrapped up our sight seeing because we had a big night coming up at the Southside Tablescapes event. Our hotel room was sounding like a great place to catch a bit of rest. We parked and went in the side door of the hotel using our key card. We entered the hall and the third door on the right was our room. The key wouldn’t work there, y’all.
I figured they didn’t have us down for two nights so I went to the front desk and inquired as to why the key wouldn’t work. The gentlemen had an indulgent smile on his face as he said, “Ma’am, it would work if you were at the Holiday Inn. This is the Fairfield.”
Yikes! That’ll preach. If you aren’t keeping watch you could end up at the wrong destination. We are to be vigilant. It’s good advice. In fact I’m hanging onto a particular scripture for future reference, “Devote yourselves to prayer with an alert mind and a thankful heart.” That’ll help you find where you supposed to stay.
Oh, yeah…Lisa and I may head out again. There will be other places to stay, but not before one of us dyes our hair brown. Be seein’ ya.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
