Crew members of the U.S. dredge Rober McGregor enjoy downtime in 1926

Pictured are some crew members of the U.S. dredge Robert McGregor in 1926, when it was clearing the Gulfport channel. According to the University of Missouri-St. Louis Digital Library, the 220-foot long and 45 foot-wide Robert McGregor was built in 1914 as an all steel dust pan dredge for the U.S. Engineer.
It was first employed on the Warrior River in Alabama. During the early 1920s the dredge became attached to the federal Mobile District, where she worked on the Mobile and Pascagoula rivers and the Gulfport Channel.
In 1924 the U.S. Engineer converted the Robert McGregor into what various Daily Herald newspaper articles called at different times a pipeline dredge, a swing dredge, and a suction dredge in order to operate in ship channels. Whatever type it became, the McGregor answered the call to Gulfport in early October 1926 to dredge the ship channel from the harbor outward.
The dredging of the channel began a bit too late for the Norwegian steamship Wilfred. The ship, loaded with lumber and bound for South America, ran aground in the channel several hundred yards seaward from the position of the McGregor. The mud from the channel bottom slogged the ship’s circulator, preventing the use of the dredge’s own power. The Wilford was drawing 22-feet of water and lay in a normal 23-foot channel, but tides lower than the daily rise expectancy was insufficient rise to lift her from the mud.
It took about a day and a half for the harbor tug Bascobel to free the lumber ship so she could continue on her way. Three crews, each working eight hour shifts, kept the Robert McGregor humming 24 hours a day and through seven day weeks. The McGregor operated in the Mobile District and later on the Mississippi River until her eventual transfer to the Omaha District on the Missouri River.
