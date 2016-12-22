Kids can go ice skating with Santa at the Coliseum

Baby, it’s cold inside the Coast Coliseum this week, where kids are out of of school and skating with Santa.
Skating is open every evening except Christmas through the holidays, along with additional skates at 3:30 p.m. most days.
The December schedule is:
▪ Dec. 21 at 6 and 8:30 p.m.
▪ Dec. 22 at 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m.
▪ Dec. 23 at 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m.
▪ Dec. 24 at 3:30 and 6 p.m.
▪ Dec. 26-31 at 3:30, 6 and 8:30 p.m.
Skating is a big draw at the Coliseum, both public skating and the Disney on Ice show that set a box office record of $365,980 over its run Dec. 1-4 at the Coliseum.
Matt McDonnell, executive director of the Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, said the Disney show surpassed last year’s revenue of $331,000 and was the second year the show had a healthy increase.
Ice skating in November generated $28,329 in gross revenue, up from last year’s $23,352.
“We did end up ordering 30 additional pairs of skates to supplement the sizes that we run out of the fastest,” he said.
Skating will run through Jan. 8 at the Coliseum.
Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH
Comments