2016 through the lenses of Sun Herald photographers

Oystermen unload oysters onto a barge near the Silver Slipper in Waveland. They were moving oysters to safety away from St. Joe’s reef after fresh water flowed from the opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway in January. Photographer’s comments: By climbing onto the top of the Silver Slipper parking garage, I was able to get an aerial view that showed the magnitude of the project as well as capturing the natural beauty of the area.
Amanda McCoy
Supporters try to get Donald Trump’s autograph at his rally at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Saturday Jan. 2, 2016. Photographer’s comments: This woman’s expression really captures the frenzy over Donald Trump. I was among a handful of photographers chosen to get up on stage to shoot Trump while he was ‘working the ropes’ the phrase used to describe a candidate greeting supporters. That gave me the angle I needed.
John Fitzhugh
Zachary Funk kisses Kainan Funk as NMCB 133 returned from a six month deployment. Photographer's comment: After getting pictures in the early melee as the Seabees first arrived, I stayed around hoping to steal a moment. I saw this picture and shot it with my telephoto lens. I wanted to get a really tight image that filled the frame. It helped that both people in the frame were wearing camo.
Tim Isbell
Michele Knoll finds love at first sight with her newly adopted Yorkie. Photographer's comment: I was looking for that puppy love photo. Once the Yorkie started kissing, I knew I had my shot.
Tim Isbell
Launa Craig was thrilled by the news that North Carolina was declared for Donald Trump during election results. Photographer’s comment: My initial assignment was to cover the election results at the Clinton party. It became apparent to me the election wasn’t going as most people expected. I left the Clinton party and went to the nearest Trump party to get a ‘just in case’ picture. I was rewarded with some emotion as election results were announced.
Tim Isbell
Jeryn Bates plays with her children Bryson, Lawson and Loxley at their home in Pascagoula. Photographer's comment: Getting a mother and quads in one image can be challenging. On our first visit with the Bates, I was able to get all but one in a playful image.
Tim Isbell
Lightning flashes from low hanging clouds as a storm moves ashore near the Beau Rivage. Photographer's comment: I pay attention to online weather forecasts to know when cloud cover might lend a decent image. On this day, the cloud cover also provided some lightning.
Tim Isbell
An ATV is the only way for Mike Long to ferry his three dogs to high ground on Riverbend Drive in Escatawpa. Photographer's comment: I knew I had a different flood picture when I saw the dogs hitching a ride on an ATV so they could take care of business.
Tim Isbell
Karl Jackson Jr. performs a song during Martin Luther King Jr. Coast Wide celebration. Photographer's comment: I shot at a slow shutter speed and stopped down my aperture so that I could get the singer and the MLK image in acceptable focus. I was almost on my belly to get the angle that I wanted. The image worked because of the thought involved prior to taking the picture.
Tim Isbell
Barry Oakes of the Gulfport Fire Department helps secure Old Glory to the ladder prior to the arrival of the Amtrak Inspection Train. Photographer's Comment: A photographer's best friend is usually the U.S. flag. It is hard not to get a good picture with something so striking in your image.
Tim Isbell
Black people and white people attended a prayer rally at Blaylock Park. The rally was a healing response after a week of racial tension in Stone County. Photographer's comment: Sometimes a detail shot can say more that an elaborately planned picture.
Tim Isbell
A heron sits in a ray of light as the sun sets over the Mississippi Sound on Monday, January 4, 2016, in Biloxi. Photographer's comments: This shot came from a slow day where I was just out on the beach playing around with light and exposure. I drastically underexposed for the setting sun and was able to frame the heron in its sliver of light.
Amanda McCoy
Becky Bickett dances while holding Adrian, left, and Owen Brickett, 3, at Our Lady of the Gulf Church’s Crab Festival on Saturday, July 2, 2016, in Bay St. Louis. The festival offers plentiful seafood, live music, amusement rides and craft vendors. Photographer’s comments: I love this photo because of the joy in Bickett’s face as she dances with the twins. The fact that she was framed by flags made it a great Fourth of July photo.
Amanda McCoy
Dusk settles on the Mississippi Sound on Sunday, November 13, 2016, in Biloxi. Monday night's supermoon will be when the full moon comes closest to Earth in almost 70 years. Photographer's comments: Dusk is one of my favorite times to shoot because of the blue cast. I like that both the man and the boat have a small beacon of light in an otherwise lonely scene.
Amanda McCoy
Katrina White, left, James, 12, and Colette White hug after telling James that his adoption was approved on Thursday, April 7, 2016, in Gulfport. The couple had been trying to adopt James for over a year, but as a same-sex couple they faced numerous difficulties. Photographer's comments: I felt very humbled to be allowed into the Whites’ lives for this very special moment to illustrate an important story.
Amanda McCoy
An alligator peaks its eyes outside of the water at the Gulf Coast Gator Ranch & Tours in Moss Point. Photographer's comments: We came across this alligator under a bridge, which allowed me to expose for the highlights on the alligator in the dark water.
Amanda McCoy
Nathan Lambert, 7, plays with his umbrella while waiting for Biloxi's Hibernia Parade on Saturday, March 12, 2016. The parade rolled even though rains kept the crowd small. Photographer's comments: This is just a great moment that I was able to stumble upon.
Amanda McCoy
John Russelman walks along the railroad tracks in Gulfport on Thursday, January 14, 2016. Russelman, who is a Marine and Army National Guard veteran, says he struggled over the years but the final blow was when he formed a blood clot in the femoral artery of his leg in 2011 which eventually required bypass surgery. He was honorably discharged from the Army National Guard in October 2013 and became homeless shortly after. Photographer's comments: This was an important story, and I was glad that the reporter, Anita Lee, was able to help Russelman. I like the composition of this photo, how it tells the story of Russelman feeling alone in his struggle.
Amanda McCoy
Dale Stevens looks out over one of his pastures where his red wattle pigs forage and romp at Sand Ridge Farm outside of Lucedale. Stevens raises his pigs free range and on an all-natural diet. Photographer's comments: This was, quite possibly, the funnest assignment I had in 2016. Getting a tour of the farm from Stevens and getting to photograph the pigs was a joy.
Amanda McCoy
Trevor Ladner finishes getting ready in the dressing room of Club Veaux in Biloxi on March 26, 2016, before performing in drag. “When I’m in drag I’m so much more confident because you’re kind of a heightened version of yourself,” said Ladner. “And so I brought that confidence into my normal life and I realized if I can be confident as Annie I can be confident as Trevor.”
Amanda McCoy
William Faucett of Bay St. Louis and his daughter, Jade, 2, call for throws during the Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras parade in Waveland on Sunday Jan. 31, 2016. Photographer's comments: I've shot a thousand Mardi Gras parades (well it seems like it anyway). This will go down as one of my all-time favorites, the girls expression makes it look like she's the horn he dad is blowing.
John Fitzhugh
Terra Wilson, left, nice of Aaron Wilson, is led away after his body was removed from his house on 34th Avenue in Gulfport on Sunday May 1, 2016. Police said Wilson's death was a homicide. Photographer's comments: It's hard to call such a tragic photo a favorite, but that's the business we're in. A murder scene in the pouring rain, the reaction of family to the death.
John Fitzhugh
Eleven-month-old Olivia Knox of Gulfport plays in a fountain near the Ocean Spring Depot during the Red, White & Blueberry Festival there on Saturday June 4, 2016. Photographer's comments: This was shot with my phone. I was looking to get something to Tweet and it turned out to be the best shot of the day.
John Fitzhugh
Ryan Rainey gives his daughter, Saniya, 3, a kiss as they wait to check in at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport before leaving for a Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016. Saniya was diagnosed with cancer two years ago. Photographer's comments: This photo broke my heart, or I should say Saniya did.
John Fitzhugh
Presley Havard, from left, Kisha Davis and Blaire Sumrall laugh as they try to get back up while ice skating at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi on Sunday Jan. 3, 2015. Photographer's comments: This was a shooting gallery, so to speak, with all the slips and falls on the ice. It was only a matter time before I got a keeper.
John Fitzhugh
Michael Held III, 2, of Biloxi sports an 'I Voted' sticker after joining his father voting in the presidential primaries at the Donal Snyder Community Center in Biloxi on Tuesday March 8, 2016. Photographer's comments: The election was a huge story this year, so no surprise to have a second photo from that genre. The combination of the kid's expression with his hand not covering up the sticker made this one work.
John Fitzhugh
Jessie Bardwell's brother, Brandon, center, and his wife, Kayla sit with Sara Houston, left, and Paul Schrage during a ceremony to pray for Jessie Bardwell on the beach in Pascagoula on Sunday May 15, 2016. Bardwell’s body was found in Texas two weeks after she was reported missing. Photographer's comments: If I never had to cover another candlelight memorial, that's fine with me. Some people don't understand when we're taking photos like this, but we just want to convey the love and feeling of loss friends and family are experiencing.
John Fitzhugh
Christine Smith hugs Gulfport negotiator Lt. Darin Corrie on Wednesday, July 13, 2016 after police negotiators were able to talk a distraught relative of hers into giving himself up. Photographer's comments: Potentially tragic stories with a happy ending are always good. It was nice to see the police connect with the family involved in the incident.
John Fitzhugh
Shirley Martin of First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs, left, hugs Nancy Watling after presenting her with a bible during the dedication on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 of a new house built in Latimer for Watling by Fuller Center Disaster Rebuilders. Photographer's comments: This was an exercise in patience. It was a long ceremony with lots of speakers, but a tender moment finally came through to tell the story.
John Fitzhugh
