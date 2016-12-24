Living

December 24, 2016 12:00 AM

2016 through the lenses of Sun Herald photographers

Sun Herald

The human experience stretches across the entire spectrum of life.

It is the photojournalist’s job to capture slices of that spectrum to share with the world.

Sun Herald photographers' favorite news and feature photos of 2016

 

There are moments of pain and tragedy and moments of unbridled joy. It is the range of emotions and the way we express them that photojournalists seek to capture.

Some may see photographers as unnecessarily intrusive, but it is that intrusive nature that separates an ordinary photograph from an extraordinary one. People allow us into their lives to document their joy and pain. Sometimes we are not invited, but we are there to help our readers understand the raw emotions humans experience. There is a hope that someday that pain will come to an end if there is a better understanding of it, and it can be replaced with more moments of joy.

On the other end of the spectrum is the beauty Mother Nature presents to us daily. Sometimes by luck, but more often by careful planning, our photographers capture that beauty for all to enjoy. It is a wonderful world, enjoy it.

