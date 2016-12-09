Religion events

Send religion-related events to mynews@sunherald.com or fax to 228-896-2104. Deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Bel-Aire Baptist Church
The Living Nativity. 15080 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport. Appropriate for all ages. The church’s children’s choir and a puppet team will perform. 228-832-1966 or 601-622-7768.
6:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18
Bible Fellowship Church of Pass Christian
The Promised King Is Born. 7030 Menge Ave.
6:30 p.m. Dec. 11
Christ Lutheran Church
Candlelight worship service. Historic worship of the Christ child’s birth has been held at this location for 128 years. Speaker: the Rev. Derek Waffel will conduct the traditional Communion worship service. 3042 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula.
7 p.m. Dec. 24
Congregation Beth Israel and the Gulf Coast Unit of B’nai B’rith
Festival of Lights with a Chanukah warm-up party. Features holiday songs and traditional foods. 12277 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. 228-539-1655.
5:30 p.m. Dec. 18
Escatawpa Baptist Church
Living Nativity, Dec. 17-19. Hot chocolate served. Candlelight services, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21. 7101 Mississippi 613, Moss Point. 228-475-2938.
6 p.m. Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 6 p.m. Dec. 19 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21
First Baptist Church of Biloxi
Singing Christmas Tree, new music, tree and digital lighting. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are free. 1560 Popp’s Ferry Road. zzettler@fbcbiloxi.org.
6 p.m. Dec. 10-11
First Presbyterian Church of Biloxi
Christmas Music Festival, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Choir directed by Jeff Harrison will perform. Reception will follow. Candlelight Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. Dec. 24. 1340 Beach Blvd. 228-374-6880.
Dec. 11 and Dec. 24
First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs
How Shall We Sing Salvation’s Song? — A Service of Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m. Dec. 11. Christmas Eve worship, 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day worship, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. New Year’s Day worship, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1. 921 Ocean Ave. 228-875-5326.
Dec. 11, Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1
First United Gospel Assembly
Toy and clothing giveaway. 2000 28th St., Gulfport. 228-669-0054.
9 a.m.-noon Dec. 17
Greater St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church
33rd anniversary of Male Chorus. Speaker: Rev. John Robinson of Macedonia Baptist Church in Ocean Springs. 551 Division St., Biloxi. 228-297-0751.
3 p.m. Dec. 18
Handsboro United Methodist Church
Third Sunday of Advent Services followed by Christmas luncheon, Dec. 11. Bible study, 2 p.m. every Tuesday. United Methodist Women and Men Christmas lunch at White Cap Restaurant in Gulfport, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. 2333 Demaret Drive, Gulfport. 228-896-7264.
Dec. 11 and Dec. 14
Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church
103rd church anniversary. Speaker: Rev. Luther Fairley of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport. 1541 Pratt Ave. and 20th Street, Gulfport.
3 p.m. Dec. 11
Mississippi City United Methodist Church
Third Sunday of Advent. 219 Courthouse Road, Gulfport. Theme: Not Who We Expected. 228-896-7626.
10 a.m. Dec. 11
Popp’s Ferry Baptist Church
The Candle of Hope, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 11. Followed by Christmas luncheon in Fellowship Hall. Bible study, 6 p.m. every Sunday and Wednesday. Studying the Book of Matthew. 228-388-9172.
10:45 a.m. Dec. 11
Second Missionary Baptist Church
Second Baptist Christian Academy School dedication ceremony. Designed for kindergarten through third grades. The goal of Second Baptist Christian Academy is to educate the whole child: Academically, spiritually and socially. Students will be provided the tools necessary in order to be productive citizens contributing to their church, community and well-being. 3913 Macphelah Road, Moss Point. 228-475- 9395.
6 p.m. Dec. 15
Springhill Avenue Temple
History of Hanukah presented by Rabbi Dana Kaplan. Home of Mr. and Mrs. Cal Ennis of Pascagoula. 228-623-0479.
6:30 p.m. Dec. 15
St. Paul United Methodist Church
Blue Christmas service. Hosting meditative service that creates a place for remembering, sharing our hurt with God and preparing our hearts for the coming of Christ together.
7 p.m. Dec. 21
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
Christmas pageant in the church, 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Advent scripture study, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. 720 Beach Blvd., Long Beach.
Dec. 12 and Dec. 14
Trinity United Methodist Church
Cancer support group. 228-669-9102. 5700 Lawson Ave., Gulfport.
1:30-3:30 p.m. every Wednesday
Long Beach Special Needs Ministry
Coffee and doughnuts, 8:30 a.m.; praise and worship, 9 a.m. East Third Street and S. Burke Ave., Long Beach. 228-547-4873.
Sunday mornings through December
