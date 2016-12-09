Living

December 9, 2016 8:38 PM

Religion events

Bel-Aire Baptist Church

The Living Nativity. 15080 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport. Appropriate for all ages. The church’s children’s choir and a puppet team will perform. 228-832-1966 or 601-622-7768.

6:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18

Bible Fellowship Church of Pass Christian

The Promised King Is Born. 7030 Menge Ave.

6:30 p.m. Dec. 11

Christ Lutheran Church

Candlelight worship service. Historic worship of the Christ child’s birth has been held at this location for 128 years. Speaker: the Rev. Derek Waffel will conduct the traditional Communion worship service. 3042 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula.

7 p.m. Dec. 24

Congregation Beth Israel and the Gulf Coast Unit of B’nai B’rith

Festival of Lights with a Chanukah warm-up party. Features holiday songs and traditional foods. 12277 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. 228-539-1655.

5:30 p.m. Dec. 18

Escatawpa Baptist Church

Living Nativity, Dec. 17-19. Hot chocolate served. Candlelight services, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21. 7101 Mississippi 613, Moss Point. 228-475-2938.

6 p.m. Dec. 17, 7 p.m. Dec. 18, 6 p.m. Dec. 19 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21

First Baptist Church of Biloxi

Singing Christmas Tree, new music, tree and digital lighting. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Tickets are free. 1560 Popp’s Ferry Road. zzettler@fbcbiloxi.org.

6 p.m. Dec. 10-11

First Presbyterian Church of Biloxi

Christmas Music Festival, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11. Choir directed by Jeff Harrison will perform. Reception will follow. Candlelight Christmas Eve service, 5 p.m. Dec. 24. 1340 Beach Blvd. 228-374-6880.

Dec. 11 and Dec. 24

First Presbyterian Church of Ocean Springs

How Shall We Sing Salvation’s Song? — A Service of Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m. Dec. 11. Christmas Eve worship, 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas Day worship, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25. New Year’s Day worship, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 1. 921 Ocean Ave. 228-875-5326.

Dec. 11, Dec. 24-25 and Jan. 1

First United Gospel Assembly

Toy and clothing giveaway. 2000 28th St., Gulfport. 228-669-0054.

9 a.m.-noon Dec. 17

Greater St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church

33rd anniversary of Male Chorus. Speaker: Rev. John Robinson of Macedonia Baptist Church in Ocean Springs. 551 Division St., Biloxi. 228-297-0751.

3 p.m. Dec. 18

Handsboro United Methodist Church

Third Sunday of Advent Services followed by Christmas luncheon, Dec. 11. Bible study, 2 p.m. every Tuesday. United Methodist Women and Men Christmas lunch at White Cap Restaurant in Gulfport, 11:30 a.m. Dec. 14. 2333 Demaret Drive, Gulfport. 228-896-7264.

Dec. 11 and Dec. 14

Mercy Seat Missionary Baptist Church

103rd church anniversary. Speaker: Rev. Luther Fairley of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Gulfport. 1541 Pratt Ave. and 20th Street, Gulfport.

3 p.m. Dec. 11

Mississippi City United Methodist Church

Third Sunday of Advent. 219 Courthouse Road, Gulfport. Theme: Not Who We Expected. 228-896-7626.

10 a.m. Dec. 11

Popp’s Ferry Baptist Church

The Candle of Hope, 10:45 a.m. Dec. 11. Followed by Christmas luncheon in Fellowship Hall. Bible study, 6 p.m. every Sunday and Wednesday. Studying the Book of Matthew. 228-388-9172.

10:45 a.m. Dec. 11

Second Missionary Baptist Church

Second Baptist Christian Academy School dedication ceremony. Designed for kindergarten through third grades. The goal of Second Baptist Christian Academy is to educate the whole child: Academically, spiritually and socially. Students will be provided the tools necessary in order to be productive citizens contributing to their church, community and well-being. 3913 Macphelah Road, Moss Point. 228-475- 9395.

6 p.m. Dec. 15

Springhill Avenue Temple

History of Hanukah presented by Rabbi Dana Kaplan. Home of Mr. and Mrs. Cal Ennis of Pascagoula. 228-623-0479.

6:30 p.m. Dec. 15

St. Paul United Methodist Church

Blue Christmas service. Hosting meditative service that creates a place for remembering, sharing our hurt with God and preparing our hearts for the coming of Christ together.

7 p.m. Dec. 21

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church

Christmas pageant in the church, 7 p.m. Dec. 12. Advent scripture study, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. 720 Beach Blvd., Long Beach.

Dec. 12 and Dec. 14

Trinity United Methodist Church

Cancer support group. 228-669-9102. 5700 Lawson Ave., Gulfport.

1:30-3:30 p.m. every Wednesday

Long Beach Special Needs Ministry

Coffee and doughnuts, 8:30 a.m.; praise and worship, 9 a.m. East Third Street and S. Burke Ave., Long Beach. 228-547-4873.

Sunday mornings through December

Living

