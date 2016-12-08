Pokemon Go allows peek at new details about updates to the game

The Pokemon Go mania from this summer may have settled, but the diehard fans who stuck with the popular cellphone game have reason to rejoice.
Niantic, the company that develops the app, has announced major updates are coming.
The changes, details of which will be available Monday, will be the first major update for the game and is said to include details about new Pokemon coming to the game.
No word yet as to whether the new additions will be remaining Pokemon from the first generation of the game, or will include Pokemon from later editions of the popular Nintendo franchise.
The company also announced 10,500 Sprint stores across the US will become PokeStops, or gyms. Niantic has struck a similar deal with Starbucks.
