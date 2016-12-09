Plenty of Christmas fun on the Coast this weekend

Are we having fun yet? Christmas kicked off on the Coast last weekend in a big way with parades, boat parades, Santa appearances, lights and more.
The fun has only just begun, though, as there are plenty more Christmas events this weekend, including tacky sweater contests, Christmas caroling, lights and boat parades, to name a few.
Check out this list and get out and enjoy the Christmas season.
Friday
Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival
Spectacular Christmas light show, weather permitting, daily through Jan. 1, Jones Park, U.S. 90, Gulfport. Admission is $5; or a $40 Holiday Savings Pass (12-visit punch card for the price of eight visits). Details: 228-868-5881.
5 p.m.-9 p.m. through Jan. 1
‘A Christmas Story’ Dinner
Mary C. O’Keefe Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Based on the classic holiday movie “A Christmas Story” with a dinner. The dinner includes crab rangoon, seared duck breast with plum sauce glaze with chop suey, garlic soy green beans, steamed sponge cake with fresh fruit. Members: $30; nonmembers: $40. Details: 228-818-2878.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Christmas Vacation—A Tacky Christmas
Downtown Gulfport will feature off-key caroling, tacky sweater contest, live music and more. There will be a presentation of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” starting at 8 p.m. in Fishbone alley, bring chairs and blankets.
6 p.m.-until
Stroll Beauvoir for Christmas
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. See Santa, stroll Beauvoir, take a wagon ride, see the lights in the garden, listen to music by local artists and enjoy kids crafts. Costs: adults, $12.50; seniors and military, $10; children, $7.50; under age 5, free.
6-8 p.m. Dec. 9-10, Dec. 16-17 and Dec. 23-24
‘Elf the Musical Jr.’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. Admission is $7 students; $10 seniors, military and LMDC members; and $13 general admission. Details: 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org.
7 p.m. Dec. 9, and 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Dec. 10
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. Free and open to all, although reservations are recommended and can be made by calling 228-864-7983. Santa will be on hand to greet kids of all ages, and photos with Santa can be taken with a donation of new, unwrapped toys for ages 0-18. There will also be additional activities for the kids. Arrive early for activities.
7:30 p.m. Dec. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11
Saturday
International Christmas Festival & Pastry Sale
International Christmas Festival & Pastry Sale will be at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 255 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. The event will feature live music and foods that are favorites of Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Germany, Hungary, Belarus and America, such as Gyro, Dolmathes, Blini, Vareniki, Mititiei, Sarmale, Plov, Draniki, German Potato Salad, Sauerkraut and Bratwurst, Hungarian Goulash, Khachapuri, hot dogs and many more. Pastry specialties include Baklava, Kourambides, Cognac and Ouzo Cakes, Poppyseed Roll, Kolachy Cookies, Medovik, and many more. Also available will be Greek, Russian and Romanian ice cream sundaes for the kids, and The Kneipe with beer and wine for the adults. Details: 228-831-5820 or 228-297-0526. Admission is free. Foods cost extra.
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Ugly Holiday Sweater event
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. Students age 7 to 17 are invited to create the best ugly sweaters around. Bring a sweater or sweatshirt and the library will provide the materials. The ugliest sweater will even win a prize. Refreshments will be provided by the Pascagoula Friends of the Library. Details: 228-769-3060.
10 a.m.
Come Learn With Santa
Biloxi Family Resource Center, Lopez Elementary, 140 St. John Ave., Biloxi. Free. Children ages birth to 5 will create holiday crafts, take a picture with Santa and read, sing and snack with Santa. Details: 228-297-6808.
10 a.m.-noon
Canine Christmas for Tired Dog Rescue
Lakeview Animal Hospital, 11505 Cinema Drive, Suite #12, D’Iberville. Free entry. Come and join us for paw art, adoptions, pet merchandise and lots of fun interaction between people and their pets. Details: 228-207-6864.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Open House and Musical Recital
Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, 115 First St., Biloxi. Free. Shop for the perfect gift made by talented local artists while enjoying cookies and hot cocoa. Bring the whole family to enjoy a children’s music recital from 2 to 4 p.m. Be on the lookout for a guest appearance by Santa Claus. Free for vendors and shoppers. Spaces still available for vendors. Call to reserve a spot! 228-435-6320. maritimemuseum.org
10 a.m.-4 a.m.
Escatawpa Christmas Parade
Escatawpa Christmas Parade will be 1 p.m. Saturday. The route begins in Merchants & Marine Bank parking lot (Elder Ferry Road), turns left on Old Saracennia and left onto Mississippi 613, south to Rosa and left to Jamestown and disbands at Escatawpa Elementary School.
1 p.m.
Christmas on the Bayou
Boat parade and boat/home decoration contests with free viewing bleachers. Parade begins at 6 p.m. between The Dock Bar & Grill and the public boat ramps, proceeds down Bayou Bernard to the mouth of the bayou at Big Lake. Boats reach Cowan-Lorraine Bridge about 7:30 p.m. and proceed on the Industrial Canal and return to The Dock on the north side of the shore for fireworks. Seating areas near boat ramps on south side of Gulfport Lake, The Blow Fly Inn, the foot of the Cowan-Lorraine Road Bridge (Kremer’s Landing) and John Hill Park (off Switzer Road). Prizes for best-decorated boats and homes. Details for boaters and homeowners: 228-896-4869.
6 p.m.
Christmas Play-doh event for kids
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. Come test your creativity. Shape and build a creation based on seven chosen subjects. Each subject event will have a winner. Parent or guardian must be present for those 10 years old and younger. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Gautier Public Library. Details: 228-497-4531.
2 p.m.
Sunday
A Smith Family Christmas
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. Tickets: $12 adult; $10 child; $30 family pack of four. Join the talented multi-generational members of the Smith Family as they present a holiday musical celebration. Free hot chocolate and peppermint sticks, door prizes, lots of surprises for the kids, and maybe, a very special visitor. Tickets are available at www.4blt.org. Details: 228-432-8543.
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday
Holiday Jazz Concert
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free. The public is invited to the free community Christmas Concert presented by students from Moss Point High School Jazz Band. This performance will present a high-energy, fast-paced, fun concert to be shared by children, students, families and business professionals from around town. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Details: 228-475-7462.
5:30 p.m.
A Down Home Christmas
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. Santa Claus will arrive on a fire truck to meet with the children. There will be refreshments along with a display of homemade stockings. Details: 228-255-1724.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Coast Big Band Holiday Show
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. The Coast Big Band is a Mississippi Gulf Coast 20-plus piece big band orchestra whose music is a strong mix of big band dance music, pop tunes, soulful and hot vocals, Latin tunes, and jazz standards. You’ll hear classics made famous by Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller, Artie Shaw, Benny Goodman, Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Harry James and Tommy & Jimmy Dorsey. The Coast Big Band consists of saxophones, trombones, trumpets, guitar, bass, piano, drums with vocalists. Cost: $15. Details: 228-818-2878.
7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
W.O.W. Women of Wisdom Christmas Lunch
Orange Grove Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49 North, Gulfport. W.O.W. Christmas Tablescapes lunch / Ornament Exchange. Guest: The Biloxi First United Methodist Bell Choir,Bring a wrapped Christmas ornament for the game, if you are unable to we have plenty to share. Details: 228-831-0701.
Noon-1 p.m.
Thursday
A Natural Christmas
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. The East Hancock County Library will host A Natural Christmas. Santa will visit, refreshments will be serve and and acivities for children will be available. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
