Zeta Phi Beta Sorority announces 14th annual Debutante Cotillion

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will hold its 14th annual debutante cotillion at the Coast Coliseum Convention Center on Dec. 10.
Fifteen young ladies will be presented to society.
The young ladies were selected on the basis of guidelines established by the sorority. Over the past six months, the debutantes have participated in number of activities including a Mother/Daughter Tea, Father/Daughter Brunch, workshops on social graces, how to apply for college scholarships and financial planning.
The cotillion begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and admission is $10. Tickets may be purchased from any debutante or any member of the sorority. Tickets will also be available at the door. Children ages 12 and younger will be admitted free.
This year’s debuntantes, all seniors at their high schools:
Brandalyn Bridges, daughter of Felecia and Reginald Harper, attends Gulfport High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Maury Malone, son of Melissa and Osceola Malone.
Jazmine Campbell, daughter of Carolyn and Howard Campbell, attends St. Martin High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by RaShawn Collins, son of Latasha Thomas and Shawn Collins.
Kennedy Daniels, daughter of Lawanda Daniels, attends Biloxi High School. She will be presented by her father Kennith Harris and escorted by Jared Batts, son of Angela and Tommie Zenon.
Corrin Fairley, daughter of Marcell and Luther Fairley, attends Biloxi High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Dayquan Perkins, son of Angela and Sammy Perkins.
Jamaya Galloway, daughter of Yolanda Galloway, will be presented by her step-father Eugene Wilkerson and escorted by Chris Hudnall, son of Olga and Richard Strong.
Carrington Harper, daughter of Erica and Tony Harper, attends West Harrison High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by KaDarrius Taite, son of Martina and Jonathan Taite.
Mya Harper, daughter of Hwonniesa Laurant and Williard Keys, attends Gulfport High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Deric Gillum, son of Latarsha and Otis Harper.
Janae Hudson, daughter of Beverly Brown-Hudson and the late Sean Hudson, attends Pascagoula High School. She will be presented by uncle Terry Burkes and escorted by Michael Neal III, son of Cassie Rogers and Michael Neal Jr.
Jailyn Lane, daughter of Joi Lane and LeShon Lenard, attends West Harrison High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Keevon Oney, son of Keyna Harrison.
Tatjana Olinyk, daughter of Daphne Buckley and Tom Olinyk, attends St. Andrews Episopal School in Ridgeland. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Julian Fairley, son of Simone Fairley.
Reann Parker, daugher of Marie and Ronald Parker, attends Gulfport High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Trey Scott, son of Traycee and Greg Williams.
Jeanine Robinson, daughter of Teleishia Williams, attends Pascagoula High School. She will be presented by her father, Roy Moody Jr. and escorted by Lakeith Young, son of Shavon and Raymond Collins.
Enfinity Scott, daughter of Chenita and Deonardo Scott, attends Harrison Central High School. She will be presented by her father.
Eternity Scott, daughter of Chenita and Deonardo Scott, attends Harrison Central High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by D’Ante Burks, son of John Burks.
Lauryn Webber, daughter of Gwendolyn and the Rev. Eric E. Dickey, attends Biloxi High School. She will be presented by her father and escorted by Brendan Hardy, son of Jan and Bill Hardy.
