Want a quesadilla filled with Cheetos? It’s only a (long) plane ride away

It’s like the Doritos Locos Taco — the one made with a Doritos taco shell — except that instead of a taco it’s a quesadilla and instead of a Doritos shell it’s filled with cheese and Cheetos.
And if the thought of a Cheetos-stuffed quesadilla from Taco Bell makes your mouth water, there’s good news and some bad news.
The good news is that Taco Bell has announced it is launching its third chip-inspired item. It joins the Doritos Locos and a burrito stuffed with Hot Frito corn chips as the latest item in Taco Bell’s cornucopia of snack food mash-ups.
But then there’s the bad news.
The item will only be available in the Philippines at four locations. It is only available for a “very limited time.”
