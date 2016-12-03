Choose joy! It’s that easy

Choose joy in the living! It’s crazy how fast the days go … especially as we grow older. December is here, y’all. It seems like I just took the tree down from last year.
In the past month I’ve had a granddaughter turn 21 and another having her 16th birthday. It’s a birthday or five a month. That’s what happens when you have 15 grandbabies and another one on the way. Life is spinning by.
When you have people you love like crazy teaching you how important it is to “do” life and choose joy each day, you tend to want to catch hold of every minute of every single day. This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice in it.
Bucket lists are fun, and they tend to remind us to live out our days to the fullest. So, I make lists and more lists.
One list I’ve been thinking about is the ol’ Christmas list. This year’s list is simply to squeeze all the life out of every day. Laughing, working, serving, playing, hugging, singing, dancing and just being “all there” in the day is the greatest gift one could ever receive or give. I don’t want to miss life and I want my life to bear some fruit and have an adventure or two a day to keep the doctor away.
Pondering all this reminded me of a day of adventure I almost passed up. Thank goodness I didn’t wimp out on a moving adventure. My friend Pat, a wonderful lady, decided it was the day for me to take my first spin on the ol’ Gold Wing motorcycle…her mode of transportation to Bible study.
It was a perfect day for biking. I hopped on the back with a certain amount trepidation; make that quite a bit of shaking and a quaking. I’m so glad fear of the unknown didn’t keep me from enjoying the freedom of riding in the wind. I felt like singing, and I did, “Born free, as free as the wind blows!”
As we reached the speed limit I was jamming out to the gospel lyrics, “Going to see my heavenly Father.” Then when we slowed down to make a curve, the biggest, ugliest, hungriest looking buzzard was walking right beside the wheels. Not today my carnivorous friend, not today. I’m loving the day.
Not every day has such moving moments. I can tell you I’ve watched young mamas do the happy dance when it was finally time to put babies to bed, and you know what it’s like when everything in the day has gone absolutely haywire. Happy is probably not the word for your day, but you can choose joy. A merry heart does good like a medicine.
That’ll preach. Happiness can go out the door, but joy doesn’t have to my friends. Put your faith in God and rest in Him. As the Apostle James says, “Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything.” Choose Joy.
Kandi Farris, a freelance correspondent, also is a speaker on matters of faith and values.
